Top Easter tablescaping tips with Lay London Your display will be the envy of all your guests

All over our Instagram feeds for the past few years 'tablescaping' has dominated the satorial agenda. Now a good 'plate and napkin game' is almost as important as the host's outfit. Yes the art of the perfectly curated table has made a comeback, and elegant table settings are what it's all about. Compared to other major celebrations Easter tends to get a little overlooked... but we can change all that.

This weekend's Easter celebrations present the perfect opportunity to impress your relatives with a stunning display. But for those of us slightly lacking in the table style department, we've teamed up with sister-duo Alice and Jemima Herbert, co-founders of Lay London, the city’s first tablescaping rental service, to find out their top tips when it comes to styling a beautiful Easter-themed table top.

Lay London's Top Tablescaping tips for Easter:

Colour scheme:

We will be going for a pastel palette this year, with pale violets, yellows and pinks offset by the wonderful freshness of apple green provided by the plants that we will have spilling out of vases and baskets down the table.

Styling prints and patterns:

We think the one item worth investing in is a wow-factor tablecloth. At the core of Lay London lies a love of bold prints and so we always say: more is more.

MORE: Kate Middleton would totally get this Guinness Easter egg for Prince William

Jemima and Alice Herbert, co-founders of tablescaping rental service Lay London

If the tableware isn't hugely colourful, starting with a joyful, patterned base – such as a chintz for a springtime table – means you can't go too wrong. Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but it's the perfect print for this optimistic, flower-abundant time of year.

When mixing patterns on the table, perhaps when using different napkins to the tablecloth, try to find a common denominator in the colour scheme. Pick a colour that runs through the different prints, and that way they should "talk to each other".

READ: 8 best Beauty Easter Eggs to gift in 2022: From LookFantastic to Feel Unique & Amazon

Mix and match:

Colours on the table should be joyful; we often style glassware and flatware in alternating colours along the table, for a jewellery-box effect. Mixing and matching also comes in handy if you are short of full set of any one thing!

Flowers:

For us, the incredible spring scents of narcissus and hyacinths have to feature on all tabletops at this time of year. Potted herbs or lavender will also add seasonal feel, and wild flowers add a wonderful natural look to the table, especially if they can be presented in wicker baskets and with plenty of green foliage.

Jemima and Alice recommed embroidered napkins

As a quick tip, we suggest styling "bunny tail" grasses (available online and at some flower markets) into bud vases of seasonal flowers for a thematic and textured addition to the table.

READ: Easter 2022 supermarket opening times: M&S, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda and more

Accessorising:

Easter is, in essence, a celebration of new life and so we like to translate this into seasonal spring flowers as well as pretty painted or ornamental eggs, gingham bows for napkins and not forgetting of course, sweet decorative animals, like bunnies, lambs and chicks.

The girls love brightly coloured candles

Lighting:

We love pretty ornamental lanterns and colourful candles on the table, nestled amongst the flora and fauna. Even when unlit, say for a lunch, they add height, colour and a sense of occasion. We love to use glossy dinner candles in different shades along the table to capture the eye.

RELATED: Marks & Spencer's mouth-watering 2022 Easter treats send shoppers wild

Finishing touches:

It always garners a sweet reaction when leaving little somethings for our family or friends on their place setting to find as they take their seat. Whether it be a little drawstring or stripy paper bag of foiled chocolate eggs tied with a sumptuous bow, or a pretty hand-written menu to add gravitas to what is to come. Hosting or creating a table at home is all about elevating the ordinary, so don't hold back.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.