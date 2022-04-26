Why settle for anything less? Ride in style with luxury chauffeur app Wheely

Wheely was the official car partner of HELLO! Fashion during London Fashion Week. The service was independently reviewed by a member of our editorial team.

Chunky platform trainers might be having a moment, but that doesn't change the fact that when it comes to going 'out-out', so many of us are still deeply wedded to our skyscraper heels.

If you're off to a glamorous occasion, there's nothing worse than having to work out how on earth you're going to navigate the tube or hail a cab while dressed in a killer (but admittedly highly impractical) outfit. Enter Wheely.

What is Wheely?

It's a chauffeur-driven transport app which allows you to book a ride in a luxury car across your city. Currently the app is available in London, and a select few locations, but there are plans to launch the service in other major cities very soon.

WATCH: Royals' travel secrets

"I love Wheely and have been using their services for years, it's perfect treat for when you're heading to a glam event or soirée and need 5-star service that other car apps just can't compare to - they even walk you to your front door when it's raining - umbrella in hand of course," explains Natalie Salmon, digital editor at Hello! Fashion.

How do you use Wheely?

Download the Wheely app on your Apple or Android device to get started, and then it's easy to check the ETA of the next available driver in your area. You can start the trip immediately, or schedule it for later, depending on your organisational capabilities.

For the organisationally challenged (guilty as charged), all Wheely's chauffeurs have passed a test on the city's geography – helping you channel all things fashionable, only without the lateness.

Wheely's vehicles are luxury and discreet

Drivers arrive promptly in smart-looking car (usually a black Mercedes) and are on hand to help with doors and heavy luggage, and whisk you safely to your destination. They are also dressed in a suit and tie, for that extra luxury edge.

How much does Wheely cost?

The exact price of your journey will depend on the duration and distance. But inside the city's boundary on Wheely's business service level, involving a trip in a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the minimum fare is £18. Rates for booking a ride remain fixed in the evening, on weekends and bank holidays and you can travel to/from Gatwick and Heathrow Airport on a fixed fare.

Wheely drivers are happy to help out with heavy luggage

Why use Wheely over other ride-hailing apps?

All Wheely chauffeurs are professionally trained to deliver gold-standard service. Passengers can rest easy, secure in the knowledge that their driver will transport them to their destination efficiently and safely. Plus Wheely cars are discreet, and the app stores no passenger data – perfect for those seeking the utmost privacy and security.

The service model is flexible and can work around your schedule – passengers can book the 'Assistant Fare' and have their chauffeur pick up items without being present or deliver gifts or delicate items to loved ones.

You can book chauffeurs to deliver gifts to loved ones

Is Wheely worth it?

A bespoke journey means that travelling in style couldn't be easier – your ride can be tailored to your tastes, right down to the smallest detail. From temperature, to route, to streaming your own playlist directly from your phone.

Touching up your lipstick, bragging about your Wordle score, or watching the world go by – choosing Wheely means that whatever you get up to in the backseat, you'll be able to do it within the comfort of a discreet luxury vehicle.

*Wheely was the official car of Hello! Fashion during London Fashion Week

