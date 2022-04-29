How to care for your curls in between trips to the salon You might want to consider hair oil, plus more expert tips for maintaining naturally curly hair

Fact: a great hair day, means a great day. Although how to make your curls pop on the days when you don't have your trusty hairstylist on hand to work their magic? There are so many different haircare products out there, it can feel impossible to even know where to start. But according to Mimi Koné, hair expert and founder of west London salon Mimi et Mina, caring for curls at home is really very simple.

The Burkina-Faso-born entrepreneur is obsessed with all things hair, having known since the age of eight that she wanted to build a beauty business.

WATCH: Gugu Mbatha-Raw embraces her natural hair even in roles

Mimi was first drawn to styling when discovered the joy of walking out of a salon, feeling a million dollars. "It just changes your mood," she explains. "When your hair is looking bouncy and lovely, or if you've refreshed your curl, it just wakes you up – I don't know how to explain it."

But feeling frustrated at the lack of luxury hair salons able to cater to those with afro and curly textures, Mimi set up her own salon in Notting Hill. Hello! Fashion caught up with her to find out her top tips on caring for curls at home.

Mimi Koné opened her salon in 2015

How do I look after curly hair?

Mimi's golden rule:

"People always expect curly hair to be looked after a certain way. All curly hair is different and you need to learn your curl pattern and how to look after it – you and your stylist," she explains.

"You'll have some curly hair where you don't need to do much to it, you can just wet it and put on a little oil and the curls and bouncy. Other curls you might have to work on a little bit, maybe the curls at the back don't look like the curls at the front. It's important to get to know your hair and be open to the adventure of trying different products until you find that ideal product that is best for you."

How to moisturise your curls

Moisture is king

"Curly hair means dry hair, we all know that," Mimi says. "So it's very important when caring for your curls at home that you first have a good leave-in conditioner, a very good oil and, of course, shampoo and conditioner.

"I have this amazing product that I use in store on clients with curly hair, called Curls Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Jelly. It has a jam-like texture. When you work the product through the hair and then dry it, it brings out really well-defined curls."

Mimi et Mina is located in Notting Hill

What are the best hair oils for curly hair?

"I'm personally a big fan of argan oil for curly hair. Basically something in between a serum and a castor oil, an oil that is moisturising but not heavy, that's what I'd recommend," she explains.

"I like castor oil for when you're doing an oil mask treatment and you're going to shampoo the hair after, but not for everyday use, it's very heavy."

How to brush curly hair

Knot so fast

"A wide-tooth comb with very big teeth is ideal for detangling wet hair," Mimi says.

"In the morning you can use the comb when you've put moisturiser in your hair and you want to comb it through. You can also use a water-spray to bring back the curls, layered with a bit of oil."

Here are some of Mimi's top product recommendations for caring for your curls:

