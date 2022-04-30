8 chic nail art trends you need to try this festival season From Glasgow to Birmingham and London, these are the UK salons to get your festival manicure fix

Festivals are back and Coachella has officially kicked off the return of the season with a bang, after a two year hiatus. While putting up a tent in the mud this side of the pond (we’re looking at you Glastonbury) might not quite rival partying in Palm Springs, we will still be pulling out all the stops when it comes to bringing back festival style.

Whether you’re going for psychedelic chic or you’re more of a boho babe, this round-up of our favourite festival nail looks, and more importantly the best places to get them, has something for everyone - just make sure you arrive post tent building.

The Happy Hippy Mani

Nuka Nails, London

For those of you that are ready to dive head-first into the festival mood, we suggest Nuka Nails. The Queens of bold, eccentric, hand-painted designs know how to bring joy to your nail beds. If these don’t have you running for the door, wellies in hand, we don’t know what will.

The Simple Swirls Manicure

Rawr Beauty, Nationwide

There’s no denying that the swirl trend is here to stay and paired with pastels it’s the perfect go-to look that can take you all the way through the season. And the best bit? The Rawr Beauty salons are located in stores like Primark and Next all over the UK, so you can pick up any last-minute essentials at the same time.

Top Tips, The Neon French Manicure

Naf Salon, Glasgow

We can’t get enough of the coloured french tip trend and we will be taking it into Spring/Summer with bright neon shades, like this green from Naf Salon. If you’re feeling brave try amping it up with a combination of colours - and fear not if you have short nails, just make it micro.

The Pink Pop Mani

DryBy x The Hot Blend, London

Don’t walk, run. Luxury manicurist, The Hot Blend is the current Artist In Residence at London girl’s favourite salon DryBy, but you’ll need to book in quick. We’ll be asking for this punchy pink design - who said hearts are just for Valentines?

The Cosmic Star Gazer Mani

Nails Bab, Birmingham

All hail Birmingham-based salon, Nails Bab. These star-studded talons are giving us Main Stage energy. The combination of a bold french-tip, gems and gold foil is making us swoon. Think dancing the night away under a blanket of stars, but on your nails.

The Feeling Fruity Mani

Doll Parts, Manchester

Let’s face it, there’s never much fruit consumption at a festival but we will happily take our five-a-day to our fingertips, thanks to Doll Parts salon in Manchester. A great reminder to stock up on all the Vitamins when you get back home.

The Simple Chic Dot Manicure

Julia Diogo at The Corinthia, London

For those of us that would rather be relaxing at a hotel than forced into the festival season by friends, a little bit of luxury before the mud and mayhem is the perfect way to prepare. Head to The Corinthia to see resident nail artist Julia Diogo for this meticulous mani with its fluro nod to festival life.

The Flower Power Manicure

Townhouse, London & Milton Keynes

Flowers, but make them festival themed. This season, when it comes to your nails, the smaller the blooms the better and the addition of gold leaf makes them perfect for partying. Townhouse are known for their intricate, perfectly polished manis and their Spring/ Summer menu is no exception.