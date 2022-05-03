The 10 Best Beauty Looks from the 2022 Met Gala These were the standout looks of the 'Gilded' evening

When it comes to the Met Gala, the fashion never disappoints and the same can be said for the beauty looks. Of course the theme this year, 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie' allowed for fashionistas, actresses and all the icons in attendance to put their best ‘face’ forward. Literally.

'The Superbowl of Fashion' allows for plenty of creativity when it comes to outfits, but of course it is also the makeup which gets the attention on the red carpet. Although this year’s beauty offerings weren’t quite as avant-garde as the 'Camp theme' in 2019, the timeless nature of the 'Gilded Age' lent itself to some truly stunning make up looks.

Emma Stone was fresh faced, looking like a proper and polished society girl straight out of the 1900’s, while on the other side of the spectrum Naomi Campbell sported face jewellery which would give the entire cast of Euphoria a run for their money. Sophie Turner spotted one of the most dramatic looks of the evening, with classic Boticelli inspired waves that have become so popular this red carpet season.

We share our top 10 standout Met Gala 2022 beauty looks here:

Chloe Kim

Thanks to Euphoria, we have all gone crazy for face gems and jewels. At the Met Gala American snowboarder and two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim gave us a fresh take on the trend and donned red jewels, framing the inside corners of her eyes beautifully. The main secret to her glowing complexion however? 111 Skin’s renowned aestheticians were responsible for prepping her complexion with their signature face masks.

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier stuck to the gilded glamour theme and looked every inch the starlet in face framing curls and shimmering grey eyeshadow which whispered ‘Gilded Age.’ The look was made modern with thick brows and lashings of mascara. Dusky rose lipstick completed the look.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone proved that sometimes a pared back look can still make a statement, she perfected easy glamour with all the focus on the eyes. Her high sleek bun with center parting perfectly complemented her flapper dress by Louis Vuitton, and gave a hint of edwardian age glamour.

Sophie Turner

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, was glowing and not just thanks to her pregnancy. The dramatic red eye makeup dusted all the way up to her eyebrows was a dramatic departure from any look we’ve seen from her before and oh-so-current. She also got the Boticelli waves trend down pat.

Emma Chamberlain

Red carpet host and YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain rocked a look which oozed modern debutante, complete with tiara set atop a modern platinum blonde choppy bob. The tiara itself was from Cartier, the brand to which she has just been announced as ambassador.

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow was radiant in her makeup look which looked like it was plucked directly out of the Gilded Age, she gets a 10 out of 10 for sticking to the theme of the evening. Dark dramatic lipstick paired with slicked waves looked vampish yet still young enough to suit the starlet.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia’s Guy Bourdin-esque hair gets all the props, no it wasn’t exactly on theme - but we loved the hair clips and subtle makeup which let the bouffant do all the talking.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgen’s took on a gothic-My Fair Lady approach to her outfit and beauty look, proving sometimes more is more. Her up-do was adorned with strands of crystals, making it clear that hair jewellery was a standout trend at this year’s Met Gala.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell did not disappoint in her makeup choice for the 2022 Met Gala, her face was adorned with crystals which sat on her legendary cheekbones and were delicately places around the nose and forehead for a truly original and inspiring look.

Gigi Hadid

Our favourite makeup looks from the Met Gala would not be complete without a red lip. Gigi Hadid’s makeup was barely there with the exception of her strong red lip which featured an ombre effect - darker around the lip line and fading into a lighter red gloss. It was a look strong enough to carry the dramatic red coat she was sporting for the occasion.