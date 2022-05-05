Shop Sienna Miller’s Anatomy of a Scandal Wardrobe

Since Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal hit our screens we can think of little else. Currently in the top 10 TV shows on Netflix, this binge-worthy series has had the Hello! Fashion team gripped to the edge of our seats as we awaited the show’s climatic series end (no spoilers ahead we can assure you).

Based on the thrilling 2018 novel by author Sarah Vaughan, the show follows the tumultuous, you can guess, scandal after female lead Sophie Whitehouse played by the delectable Sienna Miller, discovers her Conservative MP husband James Whitehouse played by Rupert Friend is having an affair with his political aide. After the defamatory news hits the headlines, Sophie must deal with the consequences of her husband’s seedy affair.

RELATED: Sienna Miller explains why she's the happiest she's ever been as she teases upcoming plans

Sienna Miller plays the role beautifully with all the dramatics you can imagine would come with such a shocking and slanderous plot. However, here at Hello! Fashion our eyes have also been focused on one other eye-catching element of the series - Sienna Miller’s wardrobe. Adorned in classic cuts and timeless staples, Sienna Miller (or shall we call her Sophie Whitehouse) consistently looks the picture of refined sophistication throughout every episode with her tonal capsule looks - despite the stresses of her husband’s antics.

The poster features Miller in a dress by Cefinn, this oh so on the nose choice is important for several reasons. Cefinn is a female work wear brand known for its understated elegance - the perfect choice for any politician's wife… and who is the founder of Cefinn you may ask? That’s right. Samantha Cameron, natch. The piping hot political tea has been served.

Elsewhere we see Miller wearing a maxi white dress by The Row as her character lounges at home as well as a series of other high-fashion pieces from Victoria Beckham and Christian Louboutin. This was important to the show’s costume stylist Sam Perry, who incorporated this range of items into Miller’s looks as a symbolic visual element to physically observe Sophie’s personal life unwinding, with her style becoming more simple and effortless as the series progresses. Speaking of Miller’s apparel in relation to her character Perry stated to The Times: 'Clothing is power but it isn’t necessarily happiness. Your whole world can fall apart if you’re still wearing a nice frock'

MORE: 10 Bridgerton-inspired dresses for the ultimate Regency style

We won’t give anything else away, but if you are looking to achieve Sienna Miller’s delectable Anatomy of a Scandal, look ahead for our best buys.

Our Sienna Miller - Anatomy of a Scandal top picks:

Dakota Cutout Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress, £390, Cefinn

Janie Ribbed Wool-Blend Turtleneck Vest, £120, Cefinn

Koller Leather Knee Boots, £1,325, Saint Laurent

Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater, £410, La Ligne

Carolyne 50 Leather Slingback Pumps, £575, Manolo Blahnik

Balloon Small Leather Bucket Bag, £1,900, Loewe

Joli Leather Midi Skirt, £2,070, Khaite

Belted Linen Midi Dress, £1,400, Lafayette 148

Louise Cashmere Cape, £6,310, The Row

Greenwich Coat, £330, Reformation

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.