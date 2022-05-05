Highlights from the F1 inspired Chanel cruise 2022 show It looks like Virginie Viard might be a big fan of Netflix’s hit show Drive to Survive

Chanel held its annual cruise show this afternoon, 5th May, choosing the location of Monte Carlo in Monaco, which is the glamorous backdrop for many of the world’s most prestigious events.

Monte Carlo is famed for its eponymous casino as well as being the location of the Monaco Grand Prix. The legendary Monaco F1 track passes by the Casino of Monte-Carlo, in front of the Hotel de Paris. True to Chanel form, the show was laced with symbolic tributes to the show’s Monegasque surroundings.

The most enduring motifs throughout the collection were that of Formula 1 racing, with jumpsuits aplenty and chequered flags printed on blouses and dresses. The models carried actual motor racing helmets with them down the runway, emblazoned with the Chanel logo. There were also hints at the country’s famous casino... Slot machines were fashioned into novelty bags, which we are sure are about to become a hit with the style set.

A model carries a Chanel racing helmet

“Chanel’s history is punctuated by inspirational places that have contributed to shaping its style, establishing its codes and enhancing its creativity.” the French maison explained in a statement, “Among these emblematic sources of inspiration, Monte-Carlo holds a special place. Its bonds with Chanel began in the 1910s, when Gabrielle Chanel discovered the Principality of Monaco and its surrounding region, and were strengthened by Karl Lagerfeld from the 1980s onwards.”

Of course Chanel’s ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi, granddaughter of Grace Kelly and 11th in line to the throne of Monaco - was on hand to watch the brand's 2022 cruise show, donning a double denim number. She was joined by actors Vanessa Paradis and Kristen Stewart and other high society figures and friends of the brand including Tatiana Santo Domingo.

Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco

Actress and fellow Chanel ambassador Kristen Stewart

Designer and wife of Andrea Casiraghi, Tatiana Santo Domingo

Vanessa Paradis sporting Chanel's signature tweed to watch the show

Director Sofia Coppola, who directed the cruise 2022 teaser video

To celebrate the collection Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard invited Sofia Coppola and Roman Coppola to create a film in anticipation of the show. The film features models Vivienne Rohner, Mariam de Vinzelle, Lyna Khoudri, HyunJi Shin and Blesnya Minher embodying the collection’s spirit and basking in the bright Monaco sun by the pool, on the boat, at the beach, and dressing up in full Chanel for a jaunt at the race track. Penelope Pitstop eat your heart out.

