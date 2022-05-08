The 5 best clothing rental sites to level up your wardrobe

Clothing-rental websites and services are a phenomenon that we have seen really take off over the past couple of years. As we strive to become more environmentally friendly, ditch our late-night online shopping habits and save our money - some very clever websites have come up with a brilliant idea to help us do just that.

What is clothing rental?

Whether it’s a big event you want a new dress for or a new fashion trend you’d like to try for yourself, these clothing rental websites have solved our crisis of wanting a fresh fit for the ‘gram every time we post, without literally costing the world. Cultivating a collection of the best pieces, shoes and accessories, these online lenders have produced some superb selections that you can borrow and send back. Fixed on a per-item or subscription basis, these rental services make sure you get the most out of your money, look your best and have fun with your style, all whilst striving towards a more sustainable future for the planet.

Clothing rental sites are booming in popularity

By Rotation

By Rotation acts as an exclusive peer-to-peer lending service where their members can share their own wardrobes and lend from others on the app. Their users are encouraged to rotate their items between their newfound friends and are dedicated to creating a sustainable community of fashion lovers alike. Not only may you seek out a unique designer item, By Rotation are committed to transforming their user’s clothing consumption habits by encouraging us to ‘shop’ sustainably.

My Wardrobe

My Wardrobe allows you to rent (and buy) pieces from their archive of over 500 designers. Most of their items are listed on sale for a fraction of the retail value. On the platform you can rent a garment for as long as 14 days. Their fully managed service means that all items will arrive to you in pristine condition, and they include a rental insurance for minor wear and tear that may occur when you borrow clothes. So you can party in that dress stress free.

Onloan

Onloan is a subscription based rental site, offering two different memberships to suit your individual needs. Depending on the number of items you would like to borrow and the value of the items you would like to try, Onloan offer their services as a chance to experience the qualities of luxury fashion. Founded by friends Tamsin Chislett and Natalie Hassack, Onloan are partners with the most sought after contemporary designers such as Rejina Pyo and Stine Goya to make the brand an incredible source for those of us who have grown used to relying on the high-street.

Rotaro

Rotaro are devoted to shaking up the fashion world, letting users discover new designer brands and experiment with modish styles. From recyclable, reusable packaging to carbon neutral delivery, Rotaro have taken their initiative one step further and partnered with Ecologi to promote reforestation and support climate projects. They even use a newfound Ozone cleaning method to launder their items when returned for minimal environmental effect.

Endless

Endless is definitely the way to shop (or rent) when seeking out occasion and formal pieces. Unlike the other sites, Endless provides the option to buy the item from new or nearly-new. The company has also launched Endlessly Better - a sustainable strategy with clear targets that Endless are committing their time to achieve. Working directly with the brands they stock, Endless handles all the care of the clothing you may rent or purchase.

Hurr Collective

Founded by Victoria Prew back in 2017, Hurr Collective’s aim is to ‘remedy the bad habits of the [fashion] industry’. As well as the environmental benefit of online rental services, Prew also explains how fun they can be to use - ‘It’s a way to change-up your style. It’s also a great chance to experiment with different brands’. Stocking the latest luxury trends and pieces, Hurr are dedicated to growing their range and are moving towards providing a wider range of sizes above a size 16 for their customers. This online empire is popular with celebrities and influencers alike and are also known to run pop-up shops at Selfridges Oxford Street.