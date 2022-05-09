The secret behind Nicola Coughlan's beauty look at the TV Bafta's will surprise you The Bridgerton star's red carpet looks simply refuse to quit

Nicola Coughlan clearly got the 'Barbie Dressing' memo when she stepped on the TV Baftas red carpet on Sunday.

The Bridgerton star stepped out in a voluminous taffeta Valentino gown, with three oversized bows which adorned the decolletage on an asymmetric neckline. The statement dress boasted a fitted bodice and dramatic skirt complete with a tiered ruffle hem. It gave us modern princess realness.

RELATED: 15 best dressed stars on the BAFTA TV Awards 2022 red carpet

Nicola keept the look modern with her vampish manicure

Lady whistledown eat your heart out… last night it was Nicola who was the TV Baftas red carpet 'incomparable.' To finish off the look Nicola teamed the dress with a statement diamond knuckle duster and equally eye-catching diamond earrings from Messika. She kept the look modern with a vampish almond-shaped black manicure. Her blonde hair was swept into a carefree bob. This awards season Nicola has been working with stylist Aimée Croysdill, who also styled the actress to perfection during the 2022 Met Gala when she wore British designer Richard Quinn. But one thing you might not realise about the makeup look that Nicola sported was that she was using a makeup range especially created by legendary Pat McGrath for the Netflix hit show. Nicola worked with celebrity MUA Neil Young on complementary rosy-hued makeup. Neil created the entire look using the Bridgerton x Pat McGrath eyeshadow palette according to his Instagram.

RELATED: Is 'Barbie dressing' a thing now? These doll-inspired looks dominated the Grammys red carpet

The dress donned by the Irish beauty, 35, was crafted by none other than Pier Paolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino. On instagram the star, who made her name on hit-show Derry Girls graciously paid tribute to the designer saying, "Thank you @maisonvalentino and @pppiccioli for this beautiful haute couture gown which is one of the most special things I’ve ever worn." The signature pink hue of the gown is a distinctive motif from the Italian fashion house’s haute couture spring/summer 2022 show which was unveiled during Milan Fashion Week.

The colour was created specifically for the show and has its own Pantone hue. Since then bright pink has been embraced by a galaxy of stars this red carpet season. (Or perhaps they are simply taking style cues from the new live-action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie?) Although the actress who plays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix drama wasn’t up for any awards she was certainly a winner when it came to the style stakes.

Nicola proved once again that Valentino's pink is the colour of the season

The TV Baftas ​​were held on Sunday afternoon, 8 May at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank. The TV Baftas made a welcome return after two years of more understated and socially distanced events in the years prior due to the pandemic. During the event Jodie Comer scooped the Leading Actress award for her role in the COVID-set drama Help.