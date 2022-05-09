Get the look: Jodie Comer's TV Bafta plunging tuxedo-inspired dress The Killing Eve star was suit-ably dressed for the occasion

All the attendees of the Bafta TV Awards 2022 graced London's Royal Festival Hall dressed to the nines, and oozing British red carpet glamour. However, it was actress Jodie Comer's killer tuxedo-inspired gown that really brought the house down.

Just about all of us have finished speculating over the skincare secrets behind the Killing Eve star's flawless complexion, and now we're desperate to steal Jodie's style too.

Black was certainly not boring for the 29-year-old actress who rocked up in a sleek tuxedo dress, looking suited and booted.

The floor-length dress flowed beautifully over her frame, mixing masculine tailoring influences with clean feminine lines. The sleeveless gown featured a dramatic plunge neckline, crisp lapels and a thigh-high leg split which gave it a certain cool-girl Charlotte Rampling-esque edge.

Jodie Comer wore a floor-length tuxedo-inspired gown

The star teamed her Hugo Boss gown with black velvet platform peep-toe Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery by designer Messika. Her necklace, which sat perfectly across her collarbone, had an almost brush-like effect, and paired well with a matching single statement earring.

The star went for a pared down makeup look

Jodie wore her blonde hair in a sleek middle parting which framed her face and paired perfectly with her understated makeup look, consisting of a dusky-rose pink lip and black feline-flick eyeliner to define her hazel eyes.

The star also posed alongside her proud mother Donna, who looked thrilled to accompany her daughter on the red carpet, wearing a strapless teal jumpsuit.

Jodie won the award for Best Leading Actress

The actress, who is currently starring in Prima Facie at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, looked suitably striking for a nominee. And the star did not leave the night disappointed, rather she scooped the award for Best Leading Actress for her role in Channel 4's COVID drama, Help. The series saw Jodie play a young care home worker who looks after a patient during the beginning of the pandemic.

