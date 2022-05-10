Hello! Fashion Guest List: London's best parties throughout the month of May Our pick of the most exclusive events throughout the capital this month

As we inch closer to summer, the capital has been buzzing with glam guests soaking up the city's (slightly warmer) social scene. Throughout the month of May, we've seen party-goers celebrate a whole host of occasions across London, all while sporting spring's latest styles.

Hello! Fashion takes a closer look inside some of the most exclusive events that have taken place this past month:

Michael Kors x Ellesse launch

Swedish model Elsa Hosk wore black pointed boots for the occasion

Michael Kors threw an intimate soirée at the capital's Langan's Brasserie to celebrate the launch of its capsule collection with Ellesse, featuring 70s-inspired athleisure. The Mayfair restaurant welcomed various members of the glitterati, including Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk, who wore a black cut-out midi dress and pointed boots, and Olivia Culpo, who opted for a summery white broderie anglaise crop top and skater skirt co-ord.

British society figures mingled with fashion designers and celebrity offspring – most notably Heidi Klum's 18-year-old daughter Leni, and Liam Gallagher's son, Lennon – and guests enjoyed espresso martinis before some took to the dance floor in celebration of the designer's latest work.

Adhel Bol and Myles Mansfield

Ben Cobb and Katie Grand

Eliza Spencer, Samuel Aitken and Amelia Spencer

Tish Weinstock

Yan Yan Chen

The Eternity Ball

Supermodel Kate Moss attended the charity ball

22-year-old socialite Lola Bute threw an elegant charity fundraiser, consisting of a candlelit supper, followed by two auctions, one live and one silent. Held at a flower-filled former Victorian tram repair depot near King's Cross, the bash raised money for Action on Addiction, James' Place, Place2Be and Grow.

Lady Lola's guest list included many famous fashion names, including Kate Moss, Stella McCartney and the Delevingne sisters, as well as hello! Fashion cover girl, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. The night's biggest spender was Ellie Goulding who bought a painting during the live auction. The Love Me Like You Do singer received a round of applause for the amount she donated to charity that night.

Charles Aboah and Kesewa Aboah

Ella Richards and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark

Ellie Goulding

Sabine Getty

Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne

111SKIN x The Wedding Edition

TV presenter Zeena Shah looked stylish in a balloon-sleeve frock

An invitation to an event featuring a champagne-filled bathtub would be impossible to ignore – clearly 111SKIN and The Wedding Edition know a thing or two about how to treat their guests. The ultimate bridal beauty event, held at the Bvlgari Hotel in Knightsbridge, hosted the likes of Margaret Clunie, Nell Hudson and Lauren Lyle and featured talks from leading experts in wedding beauty as well as a live panel discussion on bridal skin preparation.

Guests sipped Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut and learnt quick wedding day beauty fixes, as recommended by makeup artist Yasmin Salmon. The all-white floral table settings were designed by Lavinia Stewart-Brown using Maison Margaux tableware, and DJ Scarlette Lapidus entertained the party-goers with a fun playlist.

Alessandra Frame

Alexandra Dudley

Ikram Abdi Omar

Portia Freeman

