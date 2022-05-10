Vintage shopping online: best apps and websites

Shopping vintage is a brilliant way to lower your environmental impact and find something completely unique. What's slightly less brilliant, is trailing endlessly around the shops, trying on a dress in the changing room, only to find that the moths have got there first.

Hello! Fashion has picked out the best online vintage clothing retailers so that you can live out your retro wardrobe fantasy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Angèle x Hello! Fashion cover shoot video

Rokit

If there was a hall of fame for British vintage clothing retailers, Rokit would have rightfully earned its place. Having been in the game since 1986, the retailer has dressed a whole host of legendary Londoners over the years, including the likes of Amy Winehouse and Kate Moss. Their website features handy curated style sections, including 'Bridgerton' and 'Y2K', for when you're in need of an inspiration boost.

Mother Vintage

Although Mother Vintage has only been up and running for a couple of years now, it is a fantastic online destination for shopping vintage. Whether you're looking for gorgeous floaty bohemian gowns, intricate lace blouses or the perfect Penny Lane coat, this website has you covered. The brand's name was inspired by its founder Kim's mother, and her sense of style in the 1970s and 1980s. Clothing will never look frumpy with Mother Vintage's keen eye for a flattering line.

MORE: Why vintage designer handbags are making a serious comeback

Vestiaire Collective

Vestiaire Collective is slightly addictive. Before you know it, you'll be checking the app daily for its new arrivals. The online retailer is brilliant for tracking down those hard-to-find designer bags or classic shoe styles that you've spent years lusting over.

Waiste Vintage

Queen of dopamine dressing Sara Thomas is both the brains and beauty behind Waiste Vintage. The fashion blogger models each garment – allowing customers to avoid the usual annoyance of not being able fully understand how a vintage piece might fit their body. Waiste Vintage constantly adds a variety of styles to its 'New In' section, although it seems to have particular expertise in sourcing beautiful 1970s prairie dresses – one for the frill seekers.

RELATED: The 5 best clothing rental sites to level up your wardrobe

Shrimpton Couture

Where to start. Exquisite vintage couture – if you happen to win the lottery, you may as well buy the lot. Every single Shrimpton Couture find is cleaned when it enters its studios, hence the brand is one of the most respected online vintage retailers. Its selection is perfect for when you're seeking that special one-off occasion piece – expect rich silks, classic Yves Saint Laurent cocktail dresses and a healthy dose of Ossie Clark. What's not to love?

READ: 22 sustainable fashion brands that need a place in your wardrobe

Etsy

Best known as a platform that prides itself on empowering small businesses and celebrating handmade craft, Etsy is also a great option when you're looking for vintage gems. The online retailer, populated by individual sellers, has an extensive collection of vintage finds - including jewellery, which can be filtered by aesthetic.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.