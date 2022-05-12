You may not have not noticed this about the Gucci x Adidas collaboration The collection is a hybrid in every sense of the word

Some things just go together, tea and scones, fish and chips and now we have Gucci and Adidas.

Although traditionally perhaps a high fashion Italian design house and a sportswear purveyor would seem a world away, thanks to the enduring aesthetic that creative director Alessandro Michele has lent to the brand during his tenure at Gucci, this is the perfect pairing.

RELATED: The Ganni x Juicy Couture collection is now available and this is what we want to buy

Gucci x Adidas fuses both brands signature aesthetics

The Gucci x Adidas collaboration has already garnered the kind of headlines PR's fantasise about - with everyone from Vogue to Hypebeast covering the dynamic duo's offering which hasn’t even dropped yet. The collection officially comes out on the 7th June and will be available across select Gucci stores, dedicated pop-ups, as well as on Gucci.com and the Adidas Confirmed app. There will also be a separate, dedicated campaign for the collection.

This isn't the first time Gucci have branched out, we've seen them team with North Face for a high fashion hiking range which blended Gucci's DNA with camping gear (Gucci branded tent anyone?) What is different about this collaboration however is the decision to literally 'blend' the logos. The Gucci x Adidas collaboration has seen the two merge their signature emblems and now the signature Adidas trefoil is underlined with the "Gucci" lettering, creating a hybrid design.

RELATED: The fashion trends from the 1960s that we still adore today

Gucci x Adidas drops on June 7th

This can be seen across the collab's graphic T-shirts in cotton which feature the new logo as well as across the bags and luggage which includes small and large duffle bags, as well as camera bags printed with the adidas Trefoil and Gucci spelled backwards. A variety of the hats also show off the logo play, including a canvas bucket hat and baseball cap. The entire collaboration between the two brands is achingly cool, and employs a distinctly 1970's aesthetic which is unmistakably Farah Fawcett meets The Royal Tenenbaums.

The new logo fuses that of Gucci and Adidas'

The retro sportswear silhouettes and overall feel is unmistakable when you look at the rompers and jumpsuits, all finished in pistachio and pastel pink shades that are reminiscent of a vintage American high school yearbook. Although the collab is 'old school' they have looked ahead when it comes to sustainability, the ready-to-wear offering comes in a variety of future-conscious material fabrications across polyester, cotton and viscose.