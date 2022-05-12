5 street style tips we learned from Australian Fashion Week

Never mind what’s happening on the catwalk, street style trends tend to dominate the sartorial agenda just as much as what the designers decide to put on the runway that season.

This week we’re turning our attention to Australian Fashion Week, or to be more precise the street style trends we have noticed emerge from Aussie fashion hub, Sydney. From perfect prints to daring denim, here are the 5 trends to have on your radar from down under.

Dressed to impressed

Lady-like dresses dominated the streets of Sydney during Australian Fashion Week, the puff sleeves making for an instantly sophisticated outfit. The trick to keeping the look modern? Try to find a dress with a hint of cleavage or modern cut out at the side. It’s just enough to ‘dim the prim’ and err on the side of fashionista instead.

Pops of colour

Neon is still in, and there is a high fashion way to wear it, at least as far as Australian Fashion Week is concerned. On the streets of Sydney stylistas opted for micro-sunnies in bright hues, and it seems as though the ultimate signal of a Insta-worthy outfit is a neon bag. The Aussies know their warm weather looks so this is a trend we will definitely be taking into our British summer.

Neon accessories were a key trend at AFW

Sophisticated denim

Denim has had a rebrand during Australian Fashion Week. This time the looks were a far cry from distressed jeans and ripped knees. Despite the relaxed fits and slouchy silhouettes that have dominated the style agenda, the denim we saw at AFW was all dressed up. Kate Waterhouse wore a smart denim blazer over a sophisticated striped dress, while elsewhere double denim was dressed up with heels. So throw away the cut-offs and make way for this elegant denim renaissance.

Double denim can still look sophisticated

Prints charming

After a few years of mundane pandemic-induced dressing it seems like the style set got the ‘more is more’ memo. Ditzy patterns and bold prints made a splash at Australian Fashion Week. It looks like the statement dress will be the easiest way to uplift your wardrobe this summer.

Go big or go home with you prints this summer

Let’s get waisted

Waist coats may look like the dressed up option, but this is a lazy girls secret. Whack on a three piece suit or a waist coat and matching trouser et voila, an instant cool girl outfit. You can dress it up or dress it down with a cowboy hat a la Jadé Tuncdoruk. The only rule you need to follow? Wear with nothing underneath like a true carefree Aussie babe.

Dare to bare in a waistcoat