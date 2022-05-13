Phoebe Dyvenor proves her fashion credentials at the Louis Vuitton cruise show The Bridgerton actress was joined by Gemma Chan, Maude Apatow and Miranda Kerr

Phoebe Dynevor made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton 2023 cruise show in California last night alongside a galaxy of stars.

Nicolas Ghesquière presented his latest Louis Vuitton Cruise Collection at the Salk Institute in La Jolla, California on May 12 at 6:45 pm. Famous faces came out in force to see the collection, including Gemma Chan, Maude Apatow and Miranda Kerr.

RELATED: Highlights from the F1 inspired Chanel cruise 2023 show

Gemma Chan was an advocate for the popular tan knee high boots taking the runaway by storm

Euphoria star Maude Apatow stunned in this asymetric skirt

Miranda Kerr and Emma Roberts

Phoebe herself rocked a dark auburn hairstyle which is a departure from the strawberry blonde regency-inspired locks which made her famous on Netflix’s hit show. She donned an oversized Louis Vuitton sportswear inspired henley shirt, with wide stripe and the hem of the sleeves adorned with the french maison’s insignia of course. The Bridgerton beauty sported natural makeup, with bronze eyeshadow framing her fluttery lashes. The look was complete with tan knee high boots straight from the runway.

Cruise shows generally allow designers to experiment with the locations of their collections, this year Chanel for instance presented their Formula 1 inspired 2023 cruise collection in Monaco. This year Louis Vuitton explained in an official statement that it wished to continue "its architectural journey of showcasing cruise collections in exclusive locations of exceptional design and renown around the world." Hence the decision to show at the Salk Institute in California. A Brutalist masterpiece designed by Louis Kahn.

The Salk Institute in California is known for its brutalist features

RELATED: 5 street style tips we learned from Australian Fashion Week

The show was filled with desert-inspired designs

What is the Salk Institute?

The Salk Institute is an independent non-profit research institute where internationally renowned scientists make life-changing discoveries in the fields of ageing, cancer, neuroscience, as well as climate change and other areas to benefit global health and well-being. The unique architecture of the establishment was where Nicolas Ghesquière decided to present his latest collection.

What was the inspiration behind the Louis Vuitton Cruise Collection 2023?

The Californian desert turned out to be the perfect place to host the collection, with clothing that blended fashion-fantasy with science fiction. The film Mad Max came to mind as did the Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian. The clothes were futuristic and seemed ideal for a high-fashion jaunt in the dunes. Baggy harem trousers tapered at the ankle were paired utilitarian belts and accessories.