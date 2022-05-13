You might not realise this about the Queen’s style There is a good reason the Queen opts for her bold colours

Celebrating 70 years on the throne this year, the Queen is the longest- reigning British monarch in history. She's been served by a total of 14 prime ministers and seen 13 US presidents elected during her reign.

Setting more records, she became the first monarch to be crowned in a televised coronation ceremony, aged 27; and she even created (perhaps inadvertently) her own dog breed the 'dorgi", when her own corgi mated with a dachshund belonging to Princess Margaret. For 70 years, not only has the Queen, who published her first Instagram post in 2019, been an iconic monarch - but the ultimate fashion influencer.

The Queen is one of the biggest 'influencers' of all time

"Over her long reign, the Queen has evolved from a wasp-waisted young princess to an elegant elder stateswoman and her distinctive style has served her well," says Liz Wyse, etiquette adviser, Debrett's. As a young Queen, Her Majesty first looked to British couturier Norman Hartnell for her early wardrobe. Also a favourite of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, his designs, which were longer and more streamlined than the flapper styles of the 20s, are said to have influenced Christian Dior's revolutionary 'New Look'. However, soon after, creating a less 'fashionable' and more understated sartorial style for the Queen's official engagements, was Hardy Amies, who dressed her from the 50s to the 90s.

The Queen and her beloved dogs

The British designer told The Sunday Telegraph in 1997, "There's always something cold and rather cruel about chic clothes, which she wants to avoid". Whilst Norman once said, "The Queen and Queen Mother do not want to be fashion-setters. That's left to other people with less important work to do". This objective has steered the Queen's on-duty wardrobe until today. "Over the years, she has evolved a signature look that combines sharp tailoring, striking colour blocks and an array of familiar royal accessories - eye-catching hats or silk headscarves, matching gloves, court shoes and a boxy, top-fastening handbag, inevitably held over the crook of her arm," says Liz.

The Queen wearing blue and her favourite Launer bag

The sensibility behind her bold use of colour - such as neon green, purple, yellow, lavender, fuchsia and, of course, royal blue - is quite sweet. Wearing beige would not allow her to stand out in a crowd, and the Queen would like the tens of thousands of people who have made the effort to attend her appearances to actually catch a glimpse of her, and to be able to say, 'I saw the Queen.'

