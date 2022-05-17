What you may not have noticed at the Gucci 'Cosmogonie' Cruise show Francis Bourgeois rocked a full Gucci ensemble

Cruise shows generally give designers a free reign to showcase their creativity, and Gucci's 'Cosmogonie' show was no different. Alessandro Michele debuted his latest collection for the house of Gucci in Puglia at a mediaeval castle which dates back to the 13th century.

Of course the show was as opulent as you'd expect for the Italian heritage brand, with twinkling embellishments which nodded to the celestial theme of the collection. "Traversing decades through details, Alessandro Michele envisioned Gucci Cosmogonie as a magnificent and poetic fete of colours, silhouettes, and references, highlighting once more that there are no rules when it comes to dressing up."

Here's what you need to know...

Who attended:

Fittingly, there was a galaxy of stars in attendance, including Lana Del Rey, members of the band Måneskin, Elle Fanning, Dakota Johnson and everyone's favourite train connoisseur Francis Bourgeois. Francis rocked a full Gucci ensemble including waist coat, bow tie and Gucci clogs.

The clothes:

Mystical encounters and mythological places were all on the agenda when it came to the clothes on display. For Gucci Cosmogonie, Alessandro Michele gathered elements that at first sight seem atomized and dispersed, but became, "a connective structure that lights up the darkness through the epiphany of a constellation." Tudor-esque frills on the sleeves of dresses nodded to the mediaeval structure around them and elsewhere there were clear 70's references. There were optical patterns and plays on proportions, retro-inspired boots, transparencies and tailoring, and all-over sequins and crystal embellishments used to illuminate looks. "I always make clothes shine, if I can," said the Creative Director on his latest collection.

Hypnotic patterns were juxtaposed with Tudor frill details

The Theme:

Alessandro Michele paid homage to Hannah Arendt and Walter Benjamin, the latter of whom was a collector of quotations: "He discovers them from the depths of the sea and he brings them back on the surface of the water, as rare and precious pearls." In the Creative Director's latest collection for the House, he draws inspiration from the Pearl Diver's ability to "illuminate connections, which would otherwise be invisible."

The setting:

The Gucci Cruise show was held at dusk against the historic backdrop of the Castel del Monte in Andria, Italy. A series of constellations illuminated the runway, progressing a narrative that traverses centuries, geographies, and languages.