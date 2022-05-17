The 5 most stylish sunglasses chains to wear this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Whether it's partying at a festival or seeing the sights on a trip abroad, we’ve all experienced that familiar feeling of dread when we lose our sunglasses. Sunglasses chains are not only a practical but also stylish solution to this universal problem.

Once the preserve of librarians and they were rescinded to the fashion basement bin… until now that is. We’ve spotted sunglasses on Bella Hadid, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber the last couple of seasons and they are going nowhere for summer 2022. There are also plenty of styles to suit every budget, and taste, from pearl encrusted and delicate to oversized tortoise shell.

What is the history of glasses chains?

The use of glasses chains can be traced all the way back to the 1800’s, during the Victorian era. Well-heeled women circa 1860 would apparently wear long chains across their chest and attached to their glasses.

What are sunglasses chains?

Sunglasses chains are designed to keep you eyewear attached to your person at all times. But they double up beautifully as jewellery also.

Here are five fashionable sunglasses chains to wear as the weather heats up:

The Beaded Sunglasses Chain

Miami based brand Éliou loves to play with vibrant colours, their 'Eve' chain is hand made with delicate flower-shaped beads and freshwater pearls as well as gold-plated clips. Fasten it to your sunglasses, and indulge in the Y2K nostalgia.

Éliou Eve gold-plated, bead and pearl sunglasses chain £100, Net-A-Porter

The Tortoiseshell

Keep your sunglasses close with this oh-so-chic and functional chunky chain featuring tortoise-colored links with plastic loops for easy attachment.

Free People Ali Tort Sunglass Chain, £24, Free People

The Evil Eye

We're suckers for details. This Evil Eye chain from ASOS will keep the bad vibes at bay once and for all, and you'll look good doing it.

ASOS Design eye sunglasses chain, £6, ASOS

The Pearl Sunglasses Chain

Fast becoming the latest must-have accessory brand, add Talis Chains pearl number to your sunglasses for an instant style update. Fresh-water pearls have been hailed as the IT accessory of the season so you can’t go wrong with these.

Talis Chains Freshwater Pearl Sunglasses Chain, £95, Wolf and Badger

The Gold Sunglasses Chain

This metal eyewear chain with silicone loops at the ends boast the Thomas Sabo logo, and are the ideal gold chain for your spectacles. It’s giving us J Lo in ‘My Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ and we’re here for it.

Thomas Sabo Gold Eyewear Chain, £29, Thomas Sabo

