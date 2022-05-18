Cannes Film Festival 2022: The best beauty looks on the red carpet All of the most stunning makeup looks from the Croisette

After two years of Covid-related restrictions, Cannes Film Festival is back with a bang for 2022. Now in its 75th year, the prestigious occasion, which previews new films of all genres, has welcomed some of the world's biggest stars to the French Riviera.

Already we have seen the likes of Katherine Langford and Rebecca Hall attend the screening of Final Cut, a zombie comedy directed by Michel Hazanavicius, and we can't wait to delve into some of the best red carpet looks.

What is Cannes Film Festival?

Cannes Film Festival is an invite-only occasion which previews new films from all around the globe. Founded in 1946, the event is typically held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in the month of May. Cannes is one of the three major European film festivals, alongside the Venice Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival.

See our favourite beauty looks from the 75th Cannes Film Festival red carpet so far…

Deepika Padukone

We simply can't get enough of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's dramatic eye. Her look featured a bold dark grey shadow which extended beyond her eyelids, finishing very near her brow line. The 60s makeup look defined her brown eyes beautifully, plus her voluminous false lashes gave her an incredible flutter.

Rebecca Hall

British actress Rebecca Hall went all out, channelling the red shades of her outfit into her beauty look. Her blue-based red lip drew attention to her pillowy lips and worked well alongside her understated cream-coloured shimmery eyeshadow.

Iris Mittenaere

French model Iris Mittenaere looked beautiful in cut-out winged eyeliner and a rosy pink lip. Plus those effortless loose waves? Total hair goals.

Lori Harvey

American host Steve Harvey's model daughter Lori looked a million dollars with her hair styled in a sleek bun and a glowing makeup look. Her cheeks had a subtle radiance and her smokey brown eyeshadow was an excellent choice.

Amandine Petit

French model Amandine Petit looked the picture of radiance in shimmery silver eyeshadow which made her green eyes sparkle. Her hair was styled back off her face into a chic updo and we are very much obsessed with her jewelled headband which sat across her forehead – quite possibly the most glamorous 1920s flapper girl look we've ever seen.

Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford looked gorgeous in an elegant updo and an understated makeup look. Her flawless skin and neutral lip gave her a certain effortless beauty, letting her shimmery Prada gown do the talking.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria looked unbelievably glam in a glossy pink lip and dramatic cat eyeliner. We love her statement jewelled black choker which gave her look a 90s edge.

Julianne Moore

Revered Hollywood actress Julianne Moore wore her auburn locks down past her shoulders and looked elegant in a smoky eye look that combined dusty pink and red shades. Plus that statement diamond necklace with a glimmering emerald in the centre? Jealous doesn't quite cut it.

