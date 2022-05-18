Fashion Fix: Prada

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Simply put: Prada refuses to quit. The Italian maison delivers hits every season and some of the most coveted items on the fashion radar. Remember the Prada boots everyone was clamouring over last winter? Exactly.

This week we get our Prada Fashion Fix...

Who owns Prada

Prada was founded in Milan in the year 1913 by Mario Prada. It was originally intended to be a luxury leather-goods firm. After his granddaughter Miuccia Prada took control of the brand in 1978 it became a global sensation. Ironically Mario Prada did not believe that women should have roles in business, and prevented female family members from entering the company, however his son had no interest in running Prada.

Miuccia Prada and Carla Bruni, 1994

How Prada started

Miuccia began making waterproof backpacks out of Pocono, a nylon fabric her backpack with distinctive silver triangle Pada logo became an instant cult classic. Prada launched its women's ready-to-wear collection in 1989 and by the 1990’s it became a premium status symbol. In recent years film The Devil Wears Prada proved once and for all that the Italian label has become the byword for luxury.

What has Prada been up to lately?

On the 2nd April 2020 Raf Simons joined the Prada brand as co-creative director, working in partnership with Miuccia Prada with equal responsibilities for creative input and decision-making. The first Prada collection designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons was the Spring/Summer 2021 womenswear show, presented in Milan in September 2020. Previously Raf was at Christian Dior, Jil Sander and Calvin Klein, so he knows a thing or two about heritage brands.

Prada alongside Raf Simons

Does Prada own Miu Miu?

Were you today years old when you found out how Miu Miu got its name? Miu Miu was established in 1992 by Miuccia Prada. The name was conceived from Miuccia Prada's nickname.

What should I buy from Prada this season?

Prada has created some cult classics over the years, from silk turbans to flame inspired heels - but this summer the style set have been showing us it’s all about the AW22 silk pink skirt and anything raffia. Especially their raffia logo beach bag which is flying off the shelves thanks to it being touted by Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Pernille Teisbaeck.

Shop these Prada summer essentials:

The Prada Statement Skirt

Prada plays with proportion and movement for SS22, as shown by pieces like this petal pink mini skirt. Crafted from delicate silk, this fitted piece is adorned with an elongated draped panel at the side and is adorned with a buckle at the front for an industrial-inspired appeal.

Prada draped panel satin mini skirt £1,377, Far Fetch

The Prada Bag

A new interpretation of an iconic Prada style, the Re-Edition 2000 mini-bag is made of innovative Re-Nylon, produced from recycled, purified plastic trash collected in the ocean, fishing nets, and textile waste fibers. The accessory with zipper closure and woven tape handle is decorated with the iconic enameled metal triangle logo.

Prada Re-Nylon Re-Edition 2000 mini-bag, £850, Prada

The Prada Dad Sandals

These platform sandals from Prada are slated to become the latest footwear-favourite from the brand. Designed with the iconic Monolith rubber sole, they have cage-like straps that are finished with an enamelled logo plaque.

Prada Monolith rubber platform sandals, £590, My Theresa

The Prada Loafers

Prada's lug-soled Monolith loafers are made from the house's signature brushed leather in classic black that will go with everything. They have squared-off toes with raised stitching, and enameled triangular logos set atop the penny bar straps. Best of all, they're the subtle way to add height to your look – they come with 6cm platform heels.

Prada Monolith brushed leather loafers, £790, My Theresa

The Prada Bucket Hat

Prada's beige bucket hat is an artisanal reimagining of a classic warm-weather staple. It's made in Italy from faux raffia with an open weave, featuring a relaxed, moulded crown and a structured brim, then finished with a black embroidered logo.

Prada Logo-embroidered faux-raffia bucket hat, £520, Matches

The Beach Bag

This Prada tote bag with its soft, deconstructed design is made of raffia, a material of natural origin imbued with a summery mood. A super-size version of Prada's iconic lettering logo embroidered on the front enhances the accessory. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has one, and it’s quickly selling out.

Prada Raffia tote bag £1,550, Prada

