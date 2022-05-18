6 of the most famous 1990’s fashion campaigns to inspire you These iconic images give us life year after year

The 1990s were a peak time for fashion campaigns, they highlighted thought provoking imagery and featured the biggest supermodels in the world such as Kate Moss and Claudia Shiffer.

This era in fashion was most famous for the advent of the ‘supermodel’ which saw this group catapulted to stardom. Many of the images of these iconic women are still used as references for designers and the style set today. Here we chart the six campaigns that made a lasting impact on fashion and are etched in our memories…

Our six favourite 1990’s fashion campaigns...

Calvin Klein

This campaign featured a then 17 year old Kate Moss and shirtless Mark Whalberg. The campaign was shot by Herb Ritts and apparently Kate Moss wasn’t happy about the shoot or having to work with Mark Whalberg as the two didn’t have any chemistry on set.

Versace

Gianni Versace had a famously close relationship with the supermodels of the decase. In the iconic 1994 AW Versace campaign Nadja Auermann, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Stephanie Seymour, Christy Turlington and Bridget Hall all feature. They were shot by legendary photographer Richard Avedon.

Yves Saint Laurent

Ok technically this made its debut in 2000 but we deem this one close enough to make the cut. Sophie Dahl’s YSL beauty campaign was so provocative it became the 8th most complained about advert of all time and the picture was only permitted to run in women's magazines. The campaign was created to promote the French label's Opium fragrance and featured the British model wearing just heels and jewellery.

Chanel

It goes without saying that Claudia Shiffer was Karl Lagerfeld’s defacto muse in the 1990s. She appeared in many a Chanel campaign, and each one as iconic as the last. Often times it was Karl himself who would shoot the imagery as he was a keen photographer.

Gucci

Tom Ford’s iconic campaigns instantly made fashion history, the unapologetic sexual tone created a frenzy when the images were first released. Remember the ahem... 'shaved G' which raised eyebrows? The campaign is still referenced and whispered about today.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren’s campaigns were a timeless reflection of the designer's penchant for American prep. Who can forget this image featuring Naomi Campbell? Iconic.