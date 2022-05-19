Elle Fanning’s exact Cannes makeup revealed

When it comes to the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival it seems like the memo has been clear, go big or go home.

Of course we have already seen some of the world's brightest stars in attendance, including Deepika Padukone, Katherine Langford, Eva Longoria and Julianne Moore. Not to mention supermodels such as Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver.

Elle Fanning at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere

The style set has jetted into the French riviera in force to catch a glimpse of the Palme d'Or. The Palme d'Or is the highest prize awarded at Cannes Film Festival, and it was introduced in 1955 by the event’s organising committee. Actor Tom Cruise won a surprise Palme d'Or award at the festival last night following the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick and received a six-minute long standing ovation.

Elle Fanning was in attendance at the Top Gun premiere, dazzling the onlookers and the awaiting paparazzi in a stunning princess gown. The 24 year old actress made a glamorous arrival onto the red carpet wearing a saccharine dusky pink tulle concoction by Armani Privé. The Cannes regulars’ outfit was put together by her longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, who revealed on Instagram that Elle’s jewellery, a necklace and bracelet, was from Cannes official partners Chopard.

Elle wore her hair parted to the side with loose curls which framed her face, to hold the style in place she opted for a mini-crystal bow barrette hair clip, which tied the look together. This was offset by a classic and strong winged liner and dusky rose lips, which were the perfect pairing to her ensemble. Luckily for us Elle’s makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe, broke down the starlet's exact beauty look, which was every bit as gorgeous as her outfit. Erin explained that all the makeup she used was by L'Oréal, who are also official partners of Cannes Film Festival.

Here are all the products she used to achieve Elle Fanning’s timeless look:

- True Match Mineral Blush in Pinched Pink

- Glow Amour Glow Boosting Drops in Golden Hour

- Flash Cat Eye Waterproof Liquid Liner in Black

- Million Lashes mascara in Black

- Definer Waterproof Eyebrow pencil in Dark Blonde

- Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick in Pink Soiree