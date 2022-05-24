Emily Ratajkowski is providing the fringe inspo we all need at Cannes

When it comes to red carpet style and beauty looks Cannes does not disappoint. Over the last week we’ve seen a galaxy of stars hit the Croisette wearing the world’s most beautiful jewellery and household name designers.

Last night was no different as we saw some of the world’s biggest style icons attend the screening of Crimes Of The Future. The movie is a 2022 internationally co-produced body horror film written and directed by David Cronenberg, set in a dystopian future. The film stars Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. It received a six-minute standing ovation after its debut last night. Emily Ratajkowski certainly upped the style stakes when it came to her riviera look for the movie’s premiere.

RELATED: How to care for your curls in between trips to the salon

For the 75th Annual Film Festival, Emily Ratajkowski looked radiant. The author of New York Times bestseller My Body employed the services of Emma Jade Morrison who styled her for the occasion. Under Morrison’s watchful eye Emily sported emerald drop earrings from Chopard, and a daring lace Miu Miu dress complete with a leather belt which sat just beneath the bust.

The sheer black dress boasted beading that glittered on the red carpet. Patrick Ta created the beauty look and used his own makeup range to achieve the desired effect. For blush he used “Shes Blushing” for lip liner “Shes Strong” And for lipstick “Shes Independent.” She sported her trademark bronze smokey eye and something we haven’t seen from the actress lately, a stunning long head-turning fringe.

RELATED: Cannes Film Festival 2022: The best beauty looks on the red carpet

The maestro behind her new locks is celebrity coiffeur Jennifer Yepez. “Back in Cannes with a Bang,” Yepez said of Emily’s new look earlier that day. It’s unclear whether the fringe was clipped on to blend in with the natural hair or a fresh cut but it’s definitely a look we’d like to recreate.

What is a clip-on fringe?

Clip on fringes or bangs are a very easy way to update your look without having to face ‘the chop.’ Using either synthetic or human hair plenty of brands make ‘clip on’ fringes which blend in with your own hair so you can try a fuss-free fringe commitment free. There are many clip on fringes you can try but here’s one from Jordyn Woods’ collaboration with Easilocks that you can try for yourself:

Easilocks x Jordyn Woods Fringe, £29.99, Look Fantastic

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.