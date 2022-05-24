Kristen Stewart rocks a vintage sunglasses trend at Cannes

Kristen Stewart has made Cannes her runway during this year's 75th Annual Film Festival, sporting the latest looks straight off the catwalk. No where was that more apparent than at the photocall for her latest film, Crimes of the Future.

The award winning actress sported bright yellow aviators which gave off serious Dazed and Confused vibes, alongside a killer Chanel pantsuit in red tweed. The look was from the French couture house's 'Formula One inspired' Resort 2023 collection. Kristen made the outfit her own by adding chunky black platform boots and leaving the jacket unbuttoned. For beauty she flicked her peroxide-blonde hair over to one side, adding a grungy feel to the look which was finished with barely there makeup and minimal jewellery.

RELATED: Highlights from the F1 inspired Chanel cruise 2023 show

Kristen wears Chanel Resort 2023

Last night Kristen also wowed on the red carpet when she appeared in Chanel again for the film's premiere (no surprises there as she has been an ambassador of the brand since 2013 after all, and is the face of the Gabrielle Chanel fragrance.) For the occasion, which was held at Palais des Festivals, K-Stew wore avante-garde ivory white silk harem style trousers which boasted a large bow on the front and a multi-coloured ornate long sleeved crop top which was from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection. To offset the look she added vertiginous black heeled Chanel pumps and swept her hair up into a carefree ponytail. She embraced her co-star Léa Seydoux 36, who plays Caprice in the film as they made their way down the red carpet.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski is providing the fringe inspo we all need at Cannes

Kristen and Léa embrace on the red carpet

The flick Kristen and Léa star in is an internationally co-produced ‘body horror’ film written and directed by Canadian director David Cronenberg. The film, which was entirely shot in Greece, has the same title as a 1970 film by Cronenberg but it is not actually a remake of that film. It also stars Viggo Mortensen and premiered last night at the legendary French festival, receiving a six-minute standing ovation following its debut. Its the first time Cronenberg has returned to the 'body-conscious' science fiction and horror genres since his films eXistenZ in 1999 and The Fly in 1986.