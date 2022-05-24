Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' most stylish moments The pair always nailed their looks together

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss dated for three years between 1994 and 1997, and much to our surprise (and horror), the 1990s were actually quite a long time ago now.

However, this doesn't mean that we've forgotten about Kate and Johnny's relationship, in fact, the famous couple had more than their fair share of ups and downs which meant the pair were constantly in the headlines.

Introduced by celebrity columnist George Wayne, Johnny and Kate formed a passionate bond. The notoriously private duo always looked very loved up when they did head out, attending film premieres and glamorous events together.

Several reports have stated that the supermodel will soon appear via video link to testify about her own relationship with the Hollywood A-lister, due to the current ongoing trial between Johnny and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Hello! Fashion takes a look back at Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' 10 most stylish moments:

Frank Sinatra's birthday celebration

Black didn't mean boring for the pair when they stepped out to attend Frank Sinatra's birthday celebration at the Shine Auditorium. Kate looked chic in a black feathered Bardot-neckline dress with her hair swept up in an unfussy updo whereas Johnny went for a slightly more rugged look, in stompy platform shoes and an undone tuxedo.

1995 Golden Globe Awards

For the 1995 Golden Globe Awards, Kate emphasised her silhouette in a figure-fitting sequinned maxi dress and Johnny looked relaxed in a sleek suit and open collar.

Don Juan DeMarco premiere

Moss with a fringe! A proper weekday treat. The supermodel wore her hair down with sweepy bangs for the Don Juan DeMarco premiere, a film starring her boyfriend as a young man who believes himself to be the world's greatest lover. Kate looks gorgeous on Johnny's arm in a white strapless number and an elegant cover up.

Screening of Johnny's directorial debut

The young couple look sweet in matching leather jackets and grungy hairstyles at a screening of Johnny's directorial debut, a short film entitled Banter to benefit the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE).

Donnie Brasco premiere

We love how Johnny dressed down his suit for the Donnie Brasco premiere with a chain necklace layered over the top of his waistcoat and his shorter cropped hairstyle. Kate looked like a classic flapper girl in a sheer beaded dress and black barely-there sandals.

Les Bains Douches party

This collective off-duty look just screams nineties – Kate with her subtly smoky eyeliner and black slip-style dress and Johnny with his silver neck chain and blazer-over-polo layering choice. We could never.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas 25th anniversary party

There's so much going on here, it's hard to know where to start: be it Johnny's paisley tie or that very dramatic sweep of fringe. Seeing is overrated, right Johnny?

The Fashion Industry's NYC afterparty

The pair's look here is less harmonious than usual, Kate looks regal in a brocade-style coat, finishing off her outfit with a bottle of water, whereas Johnny has gone for comfort in a relaxed Adidas three-stripe tracksuit and jeans, teaming his look with the ultimate 90s accessory – a fag hanging out of his mouth.

1995 Kate Moss book party

We seriously love that Johnny is not afraid to mix it up when it comes to patterns, his striped beanie and checked shirt look great alongside a cracked leather zip-up jacket and Kate looks relaxed in a black halter-style dress with a belt to cinch in her waist.

1998 Cannes Film Festival

The supermodel's feather-trimmed dresses are very much part of her style legacy, with one having made it into her iconic 2014 Topshop collection. For the 1998 Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Kate paired her Bardot-style gown with small hoop earrings and an elegant diamond bracelet.

