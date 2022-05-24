Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's best coordinating outfit moments This power couple's looks never fail to disappoint us

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are the couple of the moment, and we're absolutely here for their adorable relationship, especially where the style stakes are concerned.

Since meeting while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico, Megan Fox has undergone something of a style renaissance, attributing her 'new look' to her fashion-loving other half. The Hollywood couple aren't shy when it comes to their outfits, as we've seen from their memorable red carpet appearances.

Earlier this year, the rapper, 32, popped the question to his actress girlfriend and the happy couple shared the news with their fans on social media that they were engaged, revealing that they celebrated by drinking "each other's blood." We have so many questions, but mainly… What will they wear down the aisle?

The couple recently attended the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, with Machine Gun Kelly joining most of the bridal party in their designer of choice, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana blue leopard print suit. Intricate black lace formed the main body of Megan's gown, formed from a sculpted bodice and wide leather skirt, courtesy of Zuhair Murad.

While we wait for their own nuptials, Hello! Fashion takes a closer look at some of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's best coordinating outfit moments so far:

Black and bling

The maybe singer looked on point at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards that took place in Las Vegas earlier this month. Wearing a cropped blazer and a skin-tight bedazzled polo neck by Dolce & Gabbana, Machine Gun Kelly looked suitably rock-and-roll with spikes adorning his silhouette, tapered leather shoes and a $30,000 sparkly manicure. Yes, you read that right. Megan upheld their theme of bling, wearing a strapless low-necked gown with diamante statement sleeves and transparent platform sandals.

Think pink

We absolutely love how the loved-up couple embraced all things pink for the premiere of Good Mourning in Beverly Hills earlier this month. Channelling a brunette Barbie, Megan wore a shimmery pink strapless gown with a structured corset whereas her beau opted for a shiny bubble-gum pink double-breasted suit with a pattern featuring red roses. Plus the rapper's tousled pink locks? Now that's what we call commitment.

Shimmer and glimmer

Megan's nearly-naked outfit at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards was more than enough to get the internet talking. She looked radiant in a completely sheer glittery Thierry Mugler gown and a bedazzled thong alongside her rapper boyfriend who went head-to-toe in a bright red suit and revealed himself as pearl-core's poster boy with some statement facial accessories.

Biker chic

The stylish duo hit the shops, going hell for leather in matching black co-ord outfits. Megan wore a classic biker jacket and mini skirt, whereas Machine Gun Kelly styled his jacket over a luminous pink top, finishing off his outfit with relaxed-fit black trousers.

Satin and silver

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan coordinated their outfits for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, focusing on silver, white and pink. Megan wore a pink satin-style bustier – we love the delicate silver strap detailing – and matching skin-tight trousers. Her rapper boyfriend looked effortlessly cool in two blazers layered over one another and crackly metallic shorts.

We're here for sheer

The couple looked sleek in black for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, with Megan wearing one of the night's most daring outfits, a black cut-out mesh midi dress, courtesy of Mugler. Her statement gown featured a slightly risqué bodice, which extended down into a ruched sheer skirt. Machine Gun Kelly wore an unbuttoned white collarless shirt, plus – would you believe it – a black tongue. Don't ask.

Courtside couple

Last but certainly not least, we love this off-duty look from the A-list couple that they wore to attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. This moment features patterns galore, and we simply can't decide which we want to borrow more: Machine Gun Kelly's multi-coloured bedazzled jumper or Megan's animal-inspired orange suit co-ord. They're really spoiling us with this one.

