Statement jewellery: why fruit is the perfect accessory this summer

Statement jewellery – where to start? A single attention-grabbing piece can be tricky to navigate – there's nowhere to hide, and so it's crucial that you pick the perfect motif to compliment your outfit, fit for world view.

Summer's hottest jewellery moment is inspired by none other than your fruit bowl, and we couldn't be more excited to add a healthy dose of Vitamin C to our collection.

Delicious, nutritious, and now stylish too, fruit jewellery is currently a major trend, and we're particularly loving cherries, bananas and pineapples on absolutely everything – not just our plate.

Hello! Fashion picks the top 10 pieces of fruit jewellery that we're lusting after:

These cute and dainty earrings will add a pop of yellow to your outfit, and would look amazing when teamed with other yellowy-gold pieces.

Fruit and pearl asymmetrical hoop earrings, £150, I'MMANY

Think wearable fruit cocktail - you'll be certain to hit your five-a-day with this adorable necklace by Kate Spade.

Fruit salad charm necklace, £190, Kate Spade

This lobster-clasp glass pendant necklace is really subtle, and we think it would look great over a square-necked bright swimsuit.

Fruit logo-transfer chain necklace, £50, Bimba y Lola

In our opinion, all brands should have a Grocery Shopping collection. We adore this single hoop by Sandralexandra and love the playfulness that has been achieved through lampwork glass.

Gold-Plated Triple Grocery Single Hoop Earring, £35, Sandralexandra

Get your potassium fix and go bananas for a pair of hoops by Plümo. These would look great dressed down with a plain white tee and frayed denim shorts, on a beach of your choice, naturally.

Glass banana hoops, £69, Plümo

These fun lime studs by Latelita will add a bit of emerald evening glamour to any holiday outfit.

Lime stud earrings, £79, Latelita

You can always count on Prada to come through with a serious earring moment. We love that this pair comes with a clip fastening – no piercing, no problem!

Pop banana earrings, £433, Prada

This gorgeous single earring is really the cherry on the cake by Alison Lou, what could possibly be more tasty?

Yellow gold cherry earring, £200, Alison Lou

Thomas Sabo's handcrafted pineapple charm has faceted gemstones and 18k yellow gold plating, plus it's super versatile and you can clip it onto different necklaces, bracelets and anklets, as and when you feel like switching it up.

Pineapple charm pendant, £119, Thomas Sabo

This sculpted apple core motif with diamonds would look perfect laid over a knitted mesh beach dress – we love the attention to detail, right down to the sparkly apple pips.

'Big Apple' diamond pendant, £3,851, Aurelie Bidermann

