Anne Hathaway and Zendaya star in Bulgari's latest jewellery campaign Name a more iconic duo… we'll wait

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are the faces of a new jewellery campaign shot by historic Italian luxury brand Bulgari.

Released yesterday, the film, entitled Unexpected Wonders, features the actresses modelling some of the brand's signature icons.

Directed by Oscar-winner Paolo Sorrentino, the brand campaign is shot in Rome, the same city where Bulgari was founded by Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari in 1884. The beauty of the Eternal City is captured alongside a visual invitation for viewers to "fully appreciate the joy sourcing from the smallest, simplest things".

To showcase its jewellery and watch creations, Bulgari turned to modern beauty icon and Academy-Award winner Anne Hathaway – a newcomer to the brand's family.

She stars in the film alongside Euphoria actress Zendaya, the pair both looking radiant as they enjoy the view of the city and bask in the sun's golden hour.

Also part of the campaign are Indian model and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Thai rapper LISA.

Zendaya and Anne experience a magical rain of flowers and dance whimsically inside a grand palazzo, wearing opulent Bulgari jewels from the Maison’s High Jewellery collection.

Anne is also captured wearing timeless classics from Bulgari's Serpenti line, including a snake-inspired bracelet that coils around her wrist. She also wears watches from its Divas Dream's range, whereas Zendaya models exquisite pieces from the brand's B.zero1 and BB collections.

Anne Hathaway wore a sapphire Bulgari necklace on the red carpet at Cannes

The release of the campaign comes just after the Devil Wears Prada actress featured in some viral fashion moments, capturing her incorporating some of the Maison's most exquisite pieces into her red carpet looks at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Last week, Anne attended the screening of Armageddon Time, looking sophisticated in an Armani Prive strapless white sequined column gown with natural makeup. Her décolletage was adorned by a stunning Bulgari diamond necklace which featured a super-sized sapphire stone.

