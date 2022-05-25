Fashion Fix: What you need to know about Bottega Veneta If it's good enough for Rihanna…

Bottega Veneta's signature woven leather bags are instantly recognisable, but these aren't all that the cult brand is known for. The Italian label is also famed for its padded sandals and luxe accessories – here's everything you need to know about the fashion powerhouse.

Who started Bottega Veneta?

Founded in 1966 by Michele Taddei and Renzo Zengiaro, Bottega Veneta was born in Vincenza, a beautiful north-eastern city near Italy's Bacchiglione River.

Creating artisanal leather goods, the brand developed the Intrecciato, a distinctive method of weaving leather, which was an instant hit. The style was hugely successful, becoming Bottega Veneta's signature look.

Soon after, the brand opened its first store in 1972 in New York City, before branching out into shoe design in the middle of the decade. By the end of the 1970s, Zengiaro had left the brand, and Taddei passed the company over to his ex-wife, Laura Braggion.

The brand released its first ever ready-to-wear collection in the 1990s and eventually was purchased by the Gucci Group in 2001.

Who is behind Bottega Veneta?

Now the brand is currently under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy, who joined the company quite recently when Daniel Lee stepped down from the post in 2021.

Which celebrities have been pictured in Bottega Veneta?

Rihanna wore a Bottega Veneta gown in Barbados

Rihanna is a huge fan of the Italian label, having most notably worn a Bottega Veneta burnt orange halter-neck gown to the 2021 inauguration ceremony, in which Barbados' governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason, was sworn in as the country's president.

The Umbrella singer styled her dress with brown stiletto heels and wore her hair in a braided updo to attend the ceremony which acknowledged her as a national hero.

Hailey Bieber wore Bottega Veneta feathered trousers to the 2021 VMAs

Other famous fans of Bottega Veneta include Hailey Bieber, who was spotted at the VMAs in their green feathered jeans, and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley whose wardrobe is full of bags by the designer.

What should I buy from Bottega Veneta this season?

You can’t go wrong with one of Bottega's woven leather bags, but here are some other items you can’t leave off your radar this season. Here we've listed our three favourite Bottega Veneta items to shop now:

Open-knit platform espadrilles, £655, Bottega Veneta

Tasselled satin halterneck gown, £1,850, Bottega Veneta

Mini Jodie bag, £1,740, Bottega Veneta

