Mesh dresses: the best pieces to add to your wardrobe now

The mesh dress might feel like it's sneaking into beachwear territory, but you know what, we don't mind. We feel that a mesh frock that can be worn over a bikini with chunky gold jewellery and then styled up with leather mules and a micro bag should be part of everyone's summer wardrobe. Versatility is king, and we're currently loving the sheer fabric trend that has been dominating the red carpets recently.

Iris Law wore a Prada mesh midi dress at the premiere of Pistol

Jude Law's model daughter Iris rocked up to the London-based premiere of Pistol looking effortlessly cool in one of Prada's sheer floral embroidered slip dresses. The gold sleeveless midi dress, featuring yellow clustered flowers near the hem, is part of the Italian label's AW/22 collection, which Iris layered over a simple white tank top.

Eva Longoria opted for a ruffled gown by Alberta Ferretti

Actress Eva Longoria is another star who has been pictured flying the flag for the sheer dress at the screening of Final Cut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She opted for a black ruffled floor-length number by Alberta Ferretti which she styled with a jewelled statement black choker.

HELLO! Fashion picks out the best sheer mesh dresses to add to your summer wardrobe now:

Crafted in Italy, this vibrant midi is so fun. We love its abstract pattern and think it could pair really well with slicked back hair and statement earrings.

Printed midi mesh dress, £400, Paula Canovas del Vas

This brown racerback piece by cult label Ganni is seriously cool, it could be layered over a bikini or a black slip-style mini and chunky boots.

Mesh racerback slip dress, £176, Ganni

We are in love with this black and beige number by Miu Miu. The delicate lace detailing around the neckline and hem is such a pretty touch.

Layered mesh cami dress, £807, Miu Miu

Beach dress extraordinaire Missoni have scored yet again with this diagonal-striped halter neck piece.

Halterneck mesh beach dress, £510, Missoni

This layered design by Salvatore Ferragamo is beautifully textured. We love the combination of different fabrics including cotton, silk and lambskin.

Fringed mesh overlay dress, £2,893, Salvatore Ferragamo

