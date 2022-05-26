The 6 most stylish belted swimwear pieces to wear this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Shopping for swimwear can be a bit of a minefield. There are thousands of different styles to choose from, and an endless list of essentials. It's seriously difficult to find that one all-encompassing poolside piece that will be flattering, stylish and comfortable in one fell swoop.

Enter: belted swimwear. If the last few years of Love Island are anything to go by, tiny thong-style bikinis have reigned supreme, but it seems that for summer 2022, many top designers are leaning in favour of more retro shapes.

Chanel SS22 runway show

In particular, we absolutely love Chanel's monochrome belted swimsuit, which debuted at their SS22 show. It might feel a little bit retro, but we predict that swimsuits will be huge this year.

MORE: Fashion Fix: What you need to know about Bottega Veneta

In fact, the cinched-in look creates a beautiful silhouette and there are some great belted options out there.

Hello! Fashion shares our top belted swimwear picks to boost your holiday wardrobe:

The pretty rose gold hue on this Zimmermann swimsuit is really cute and we love that the metallic threads are woven through the fabric – we bet it'll look amazing at golden hour!

Rosa belted metallic swimsuit, £275, Zimmermann

This bright blue sculpted piece feels like it's giving 1980s aerobics video vibes, but in the very best way.

Belted one piece swimsuit, £283, Noire Swimwear

The cornflower blue and white two-tone design on this swimsuit is a great choice of contrast, plus we can't get enough of the cut-out detailing on the side panel.

Belted Uri Swimsuit, £300, Evarae

READ: Mesh dresses: the best pieces to add to your wardrobe now

This jacquard-woven swimsuit by LemLem has a geometric pattern and glittery metallic threads, and it's customisable too – the belt is detachable and you can adjust the halter neck straps.

Habiba belted metallic stretch-jacquard halter neck swimsuit, £225, LemLem

This pretty piece by Hannah Artwear is ultra-feminine and would look right at home alongside voluminous beachy waves.

Hepburn belted floral-print swimsuit, £246, Hannah Artwear

Cut from a regenerated nylon blend, Medina Swim's Volley one-piece swimsuit features a scoop neckline, waist belt and contrast trim. Perfect for serving standout eighties realness.

Volley One Piece, £240, Medina

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.