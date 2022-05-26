5 best cat-eye designer sunglasses

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The cat-eye is a perennial classic optical frame shame, and no summer wardrobe is complete without them. From smaller options to face framing oversized pairs, there are cat-eye sunglasses to suit every style and every mood.

Who can wear cat-eye sunglasses?

This sunglasses shape is almost universally adored because the feline flick elongates the eye, accentuating the cheekbones meaning they suit practically all face shapes.

What is the history of the cat-eye sunglasses?

Cat-eye glasses first came to prominence in the 1930’s after being invented by heiress, socialite and artist Altina Schinasi Miranda in the late 1920s. Originally they were called ‘harlequin’ glasses. The sunglasses had a huge surge in popularity in the 1960s, when, you guessed it, Audrey Hepburn donned them in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Here we list our 5 favourite designer cat-eye sunglasses to wear now:

Gucci

Gucci's interlocking 'GG' logo has been a symbol of the brand's meticulous craftsmanship and design for over 80 years, and it appears on each arm of these sunglasses. They've been made in Italy from tortoiseshell acetate and have oversized frames with slight cat-eye tips. The bright velvet hard case will be so easy to spot in your bag.

Cat-eye tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses, £265, Net-A-Porter

Le Specs Cat Eye

On the affordable end of designer comes Les Specs. It’s pretty safe to say Le Specs' 'Air Heart' sunglasses are Olivia Palermo's favourite pair – she's rarely seen out and about without them. Another celebrity fan is Meghan Markle. Slightly oversized, they're crafted from glossy acetate and topped with a strip of gold-tone metal which defines the cat-eye shape. The blacked-out lenses will complement practically all of your outfits.

Air Heart cat-eye acetate and gold-tone sunglasses, £55, Net-A-Porter

Celine Cat Eye

Celine Eyewear's oversized sunglasses have become one of the brand's most covetable styles. Designed with sleek cat-eye frames, this pair has been made in Italy from black acetate and fitted with gradient lenses. Keep yours in the accompanying case between wears to prevent any scratches.

Oversized cat-eye acetate sunglasses, £330, Net-A-Porter

Dior Cat Eye

A stand out style from Dior Eyewear's new line, the MissDior B1U sunglasses have a '50s-inspired cat-eye shape which thanks to their small size have an ultra modern feel. This pair has thin golden metal frames and blue lenses with 100% UVA/UVB protection. So you’ll be protected while looking stylish.

MissDior B1U cat-eye sunglasses, £340, My Theresa

Chanel Cat Eye

These acetate frame beauties feature pearl detailing, making them unmistakably Chanel. These rounded pair are a modern homage to Audrey’s pair in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and we are here for it. A true classic if we ever saw one. Buy them now and wear them forever.

Cat Eye Sunglasses Black, £426.00, John Lewis

