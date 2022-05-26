Double denim is back: here's how to style it this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Double denim. Never has an alliterative phrase struck more fear into the hearts of fashion lovers.

The bold look was once officially reserved for cowboys and noughties power couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, but thankfully so much has changed since those days.

This summer we're predicting that double denim is going to be huge.

Plenty of designers this season have turned their hands to creating printed denim pieces, with florals, geometric shapes and monogram motifs all getting a special look in.

But how to nail the potentially tricky trend? Never fear, Hello! Fashion is on hand to soothe your sartorial woes with all the best denim pieces to shop right now:

These platform-sole slides by Gucci are seriously 90s, and if you're wanting to fully commit to this era, we'd recommend you pair these with a midi-length split denim skirt.

Platform slide sandals, £440, Gucci

This juicy strawberry print by JW Anderson is super cute and we love the pop of colour that it adds to a classic cream wide-leg jean.

Printed high-rise wide-leg jeans, £390, JW Anderson

Nodaleto have been absolutely killing the platform heel game recently, and we love the sparkly coloured detailing on these Sofia pumps. Team them with a light-wash crop top and a floaty midi skirt for bonus holiday points.

Bulla Sofia denim platform pumps, £545, Nodaleto

Prada does vintage shapes with a modern twist like no other. We adore this mini and come to think of it, it'd go perfectly with the aforementioned Nodaleto platforms.

Logo-plaque distressed denim dress, £1,100, Prada

Kitten heels can be a difficult height to navigate, but these pumps by Acne Studios are really flattering. Style them with a bronze halter dress to match the visible top stitching.

Pointed denim pumps, £550, Acne Studios

Inspired by overalls, we love the silver hooks on this crop top by Balmain. Pair this with white wide-leg jeans and chunky platform trainers, and your summer wardrobe will thank you.

Denim crop top, £550, Balmain

This frayed fisherman hat by Loewe is so sweet – plus its floppy style means that you can chuck it in a suitcase, no hassle necessary.

Frayed fisherman hat in denim and calfskin, £425, Loewe

