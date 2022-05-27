Christina Aguilera, Cara Delevingne and Elsa Hosk bring black gown glamour to amfAR Gala at Cannes Film Festival Many stars turned to New York label Mônot for their looks

Night after night, all the leading names in film have brought the glamour to the red carpet of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

And last night at the amfAR gala, there was no disappointment. Held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the annual benefit is one of Cannes' most exclusive events. AmFAR, which stands for the American Foundation for AIDS Research, hosted the dinner and subsequent auction, which included an evening of bidding on exclusive pieces by various top designers.

Tickets for the ball are highly coveted, and over the years it has raised over $245 million for lifesaving AIDS research programmes.

One of the guests was Cara Delevingne who opted for a plunging black gown by New York based label Mônot. The asymmetric maxi featured a deep-V neck line and a dramatic thigh split and the 29-year-old model finished off her look with a fine gold celestial pendant necklace and black platform heels.

Her slicked back bun hairstyle paired well with a vampy makeup look, including a deep bronze smokey eye, crimson red lips and her perfectly defined signature brows.

Also sporting black was Swedish model Elsa Hosk who went for a Valentino sculpted mini dress, sparkly micro bag and skyscraper patent Mary Janes. The sleeves of her dress extended down into full length gloves and she wore opulent diamond bracelets on her wrists which matched the choker-length necklace that adorned her clavicles.

Another attendee was Pose star Indya Moore who looked radiant in a Mônot floor-length strapless asymmetric gown with a silver thigh split. The 27-year-old wore knee-length strappy diamante sandals with a coil-style design alongside a dazzling jewelled necklace and a dramatic makeup look.

Continuing on with the unofficial colour theme was Christina Aguilera who was a special guest performer at the benefit. The singer wore a black velvet plunging gown with gold beaded serpentine detailing around the sleeves and an embellished sweetheart neckline. Christina finished off her look with a glamorous updo and elegant Chopard earrings.

Actress Eva Longoria was another guest who turned to Mônot for her gown. The Desperate Housewives star wore a form-fitting cut out dress which featured a single strap over her right shoulder and a major thigh split. Eva styled her dress with classic black sandals and wore her in a voluminous ponytail.

