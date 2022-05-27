Kate Moss steps out in Stella McCartney and The Vampire's Wife The supermodel looked suitably concert-chic

On and off the runway, Kate Moss never fails to look immaculate, and her latest style moments have been without exception.

It has been a busy week for the supermodel who took the stand via video link on Wednesday from her Gloucestershire home. Kate spoke out in support of her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp who is currently in the midst of a defamation trial involving his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny and Kate were in a relationship for three years from 1994 to 1997, having been introduced by celebrity columnist George Wayne. In court, Kate recalled an injury she sustained while on holiday in Jamaica when she was dating Johnny. She fell down the stairs and hurt her back during a rainstorm.

The model appeared in court via video link

After the ordeal of testifying, Kate looked happy to be out and about at last night's virtual ABBA concert at the purpose-built arena in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford.

Never a stranger to a fashion opportunity, Kate stepped out to enjoy hits by the Swedish pop group wearing an incredibly cool ensemble.

The model wore a silver sequinned top and classic bootcut jeans – a cut that she has worn constantly over the years. Kate opted for a black shaggy Stella McCartney faux fur jacket which was fastened only around her neck so it splayed over the rest of her outfit.

She finished off her concert-chic look with gold peep-toe sandals and statement sparkly circular drop-down earrings, as well as an embellished bag by cult label The Vampire's Wife.

Among the other stars who came out to enjoy some classic ABBA tunes was Kylie Minogue. The Australian singer looked suitably glamorous in a black Bardot feathered mini dress, tights and skyscraper black patent platforms.

