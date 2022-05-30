The best Jubilee-inspired jewellery to shop in time for this weekend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Feeling patriotic enough for the Jubilee weekend? Bunting, check. Geri Halliwell-style Union Jack mini dress, check. Enough cucumber sandwiches to feed the entire neighbourhood, check.

Whether you're planning on hosting a major street party bash or perhaps an elegant afternoon tea, there's one key part of your Jubilee weekend that you might have forgotten about. Jewellery.

That's right, your own jewellery collection might be slightly lacking in comparison to the Queen's bumper treasure trove, but that's all the more reason to check out some Jubilee-inspired pieces in time for the bank holiday weekend, as chosen by Hello! Fashion.

First appearing in the brand's 'Portrait' collection back in 1990, this classic choker featuring three rows of hand-knotted Swarovski pearls would look amazing with a square neck mini dress.

Three Row Pearl Bas Relief choker, £365, Vivienne Westwood

Inspired by traditional Gozitan lace, this beautiful 18kt yellow gold ring has 72 diamonds and a high polish finish – fit for royalty.

18kt yellow gold Crown diamond ring, £3,200, Annoushka

Pandora's heart-shaped Union Jack pendant charm is super cute, and would look amazing on a sterling silver bracelet or anklet.

Great Britain Union Jack Heart Dangle Charm, £35, Pandora

You really can't go wrong when it comes to immortalising the Queen's favourite dog breed in a piece of jewellery. We love this understated gold necklace by Alex Monroe - you could actually wear it all year round.

Corgi necklace, £174, Alex Monroe

This precious star pendant has a real dazzling quality. We love the colour combination of pinks and blues and its vintage-inspired aesthetic.

Pendant royalty star gold, £398, Thomas Sabo

Crafted from blue princess cut stones, this glorious cocktail ring by Swarovski has a "biochromatic" quality. Designed by the brand's creative director Giovanna Engelbert, we love that it makes such a statement.

Curiosa cocktail ring, £450, Swarovski

