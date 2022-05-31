Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's hottest style moments The couple have made some seriously stylish appearances recently

Hollywood's hottest couple Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have had some seriously stylish moments together recently.

The Elvis actor and Cindy Crawford's model daughter were first romantically linked back in December 2021, but since then have actually kept a relatively low profile.

Only recently have they been pictured making a few public appearances together including fashion's biggest night of the year, this year's annual Met Gala, and the premiere of Austin's latest film Elvis on the Cannes red carpet.

Here's everything you need to know about their relationship.

Back in November 2021, the 20-year-old model split from Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi and was then spotted the following month taking a stroll with Austin after the pair had taken a yoga class in Los Angeles. Since then, the pair have been spotted chilling out taking romantic walks together, hand-in-hand.

Who is Austin Butler?

The actor dated Vanessa Hudgens for nearly nine years

The 30-year-old Californian actor is best known for his role as James "Wilke" Wilkerson in the television series Switched at Birth but his most recent part is set to be his biggest yet. Austin is starring in the upcoming biopic Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, which tells the story of legendary performer Elvis Presley's rise to stardom.

The actor has been previously romantically linked to Johnny Depp's daughter Lily, plus he spent nearly nine years in a relationship with High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens. The pair confirmed their breakup in January 2020, and Austin commented on their split, telling GQ: "Life is full of changes and you've got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing. "

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's best couple style moments

Kaia's red gown nodded to some of her mother's best fashion moments

Last week, Kaia looked radiant in a Celine halter neck gown that she wore to attend the premiere of Elvis at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Her silk form-fitting dress felt simple and classic but also had an element of nostalgia – nodding to some of her mother's best fashion moments from over the years.

Austin posed at the Elvis premiere alongside co-star Tom Hanks

Austin looked sleek in a double breasted Prada jacket with a Forget-Me-Not-blue chrysanthemum pin and winklepicker black leather boots.

Kaia and Austin attended this year's Met Gala together

The pair also made a very stylish appearance at the 2022 Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Kaia committed to the ball's theme of "Gilded Glamour '', wearing a partially sheer Alexander McQueen gown. Her dress featured a cut out bodice design with decadent beaded fringing and a floral-style skirt. Austin went for an all-black deconstructed suit, channelling the King of Rock and Roll with high-waisted trousers.

Arriving hand-in-hand, Kaia and Austin then made their red carpet debut in March of this year at the W Magazine's annual Best Performances party ahead of the Academy Awards. Wearing a gold fringed crop top and a mint green and red ombre sequin Oscar de la Renta skirt, Kaia wore her hair in a middle parting with loose waves. Austin looked sleek in a black blazer, shirt and slightly flared suit trousers.

