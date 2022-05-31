Simone Ashley rocks not one but two of the ultimate Y2K accessories at the Monaco Grand Prix The Bridgerton star looked seriously noughties in the pit lane

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley channelled noughties It-girl vibes in a halter cami and bandana as she spent her weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.

The 27-year-old actress has been serving some incredible looks of late – we haven't been able to stop thinking about her sleek gold embroidered bustier top and dramatic bias-cut skirt by Moschino that she wore to her first ever Met Gala earlier this month.

Simone added another incredible style moment to her repertoire this weekend as she hung out in Monte Carlo.

The actress, who plays leading lady Kate Sharma in the latest season of the hit Netflix TV series, opted for a blue halter neck mixed print top plus a matching botanical-style bandana. The floaty scarf-style cami featured a navy vintage-style geometric print at the top, alongside a bright blue solar print that finished just below her hips.

Of course, scarf tops were huge in the 00s and Simone's top was also strongly reminiscent of another one of this season's hottest trends, the butterfly top.

Both of the actress' Y2K-style accessories were created by emerging designer Conner Ives, as were her split-hem form-fitting trousers which are part of the designer's AW/22 collection.

The rising designer brand is something of a celebrity favourite, having created one-off pieces for the likes of Rihanna and model Adwoa Aboah.

Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray finished off Simone's look with black studded toe-loop sandals, a beige and tan-coloured woven-body handbag by Aspinal of London and a silver Tag Heuer Carrera watch.

Simone was joined by another star on her city break, Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi. The 24-year-old Aussie actor looked stylish in a classic cream racing jacket and white T-shirt and straight-leg chinos, and seemed to enjoy spending some quality time with Simone, just a few months after he split with Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel legend Cindy Crawford, in November 2021.

Simone finished off her Monaco-chic moment with an understated makeup look. She defined her glossy brown eyes with a pop of unexpected colour, lining them with purple eyeliner on both her lash and water lines.

