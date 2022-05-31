7 best Broderie Anglaise dresses to add to your summer wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Broderie Anglaise is a traditional technique which is believed to have originated in Czech Republic and was brought to Brought to England at the turn of the 19th century.

The style of fabric has been in fashion in Blighty ever since, with women of the era wholeheartedly embracing the needlework fabric which incorporates features of embroidery, cutwork and needle lace. So much so that now the textile is associated with England. It is characterized by holes, called eyelets, which are cut out of the fabric, then bound with overcast or buttonhole stitches and made into patterns on the garment.

With the upcoming jubilee a perfect excuse to celebrate British heritage we round up seven beautiful broderie anglaise dresses to keep you looking chic all summer:

The Romantic

Dôen's 'Lupine' dress is made from Oeko-Tex certified organic cotton-poplin that's grown without pesticides and free from harmful chemicals. It cinches in at the waist and is traced with pretty broderie anglaise along the ruffled neck, puffed sleeves and tiered maxi hem. Wear yours with strappy sandals.

Dôen Lupine broderie anglaise-trimmed cotton-poplin dress, £266.37, Net-A-Porter

The Mini Dress

Michael Michael Kors' mini dress is made from broderie anglaise cotton depicting tropical palm motifs. It's designed with scalloping along the V-neckline and hem and nips in flatteringly at the waist before falling to a softly pleated skirt. Wear yours with lace-up sandals.

Michael Michael Kors Broderie anglaise cotton mini dress £265, Net-A-Porter

Date night

Charo Ruiz's collections are inspired by Ibiza living. This summery dress is made from white broderie anglaise cotton-blend and has pretty scalloping at the neckline and straps. Just add sandals and you're all set.

Charo Ruiz, Irene tiered broderie anglaise cotton-blend maxi dress, £479, Net-A-Porter

The cool girl

Isabel Marant's artfully draped Dysart dress is crafted from white cotton and silk-blend broderie anglaise, traced with ruffled lace, pleated panels and a handkerchief hem.

Isabel Marant Dysart broderie anglaise mini dress £960, Matches

The All Rounder

Elegant enough for a formal occasion but sultry enough for date night, this dress does it all. The tiered skirt and fitted soft-cup bodice of Self-Portrait's white midi dress is a signature silhouette, shaped from broderie-anglaise cotton.

Self-Portrait Tiered broderie-anglaise cotton midi dress £360, Matches

The everyday

A contemporary take on a classic summer dress, LK Bennett's Honor broderie anglaise dress is perfect when the sun shines. Crafted from cool white cotton, it has a round neck with trim detail, short scallop-edge sleeves and a fit and flare midi shape with a slip underneath. Keep it casual by teaming with simple white trainers, or dress it up with heels and a clutch.

LK Bennett Honor White Cotton Broderie Anglaise Dress £359.00, LK Bennett

The Maxi Dress

Veronica Beard's 'Alondra' dress is made from lightweight cotton with beautiful broderie anglaise detailing throughout. It's designed with pintucks through the bodice and nips in at the waist before falling to a floaty, tiered hem. Style yours with strappy sandals and a straw tote.

Veronica Beard Alondra tiered broderie anglaise maxi dress, £448, Net-A-Porter

