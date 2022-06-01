From vintage Versace to a pyjama-inspired beach outfit, here's what Bella Hadid packed for her trip to the Riviera The model is an expert in effortless off-duty

Bella Hadid is no amateur when it comes to compiling the ultimate holiday wardrobe. For the last couple of weeks, the model has been gracing the Riviera for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival with not only a whole host of show stopping vintage red carpet looks, but also her trademark noughties-inspired aesthetic while she's off-duty. From skinny rectangular shades to vintage Versace, Hello! Fashion takes a closer look inside Bella's summer suitcase.

Pyjama beach chic

This week Bella has swapped red carpet buzz for inviting azure waters, having jetted off to St. Barts for a quick boost of Vitamin D. Spending some quality time with her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman, the model looked radiant beside the beach in a cool pyjama-bikini hybrid getup.

Bella wore a cornflower blue underwire bikini top with a matching pair of boxer-style shorts, shading herself from the sun's rays with an oversized wide-collar shirt that she wore layered over the top of her swimwear.

Bella's relaxed beach blend is effortless, although we love the extra touch of glamour that she adds to her outfit with textured gold bracelets, pearl hoop earrings, and her signature black rectangular shades.

Airport off-duty

Ahead of her Cannes red carpet appearances, Bella landed at Nice Airport wearing a relaxed outfit that we absolutely adore. The model went for a classic black cami layered over a white one, alongside skinny black trousers, white socks and chunky black loafers. Plus her classic racer tortoiseshell shades? We've just added them to our wishlist.

Dinner glam

Bella attended the Cannes 75th Anniversary Dinner wearing the ultimate plunging neckline. She embraced a dreamy vintage Versace piece, complete with hip cut outs and a brown leather belt feature. The authentic Y2K gown was part of the Italian house's AW/01 collection, and we love how much Bella has championed stand-out vintage pieces during her Riviera stay.

Flamboyant in Frou Frou

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Okay, so technically it's pretty unlikely that this piece was stuffed inside Bella's hand luggage, but this unbelievable 80s monochrome Chanel number that the model wore for the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner simply demands a special mention. Featuring a tiered skirt and balloon sleeves, this piece comes straight out of Karl Lagerfeld's AW/86 collection. Bella styled her bold gown with an opulent Chopard choker and a whimsical white bow in her hair.

