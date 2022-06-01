We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Despite crochet's humble origins, the needlecraft technique has taken the fashion industry by storm. The 1960s saw a huge resurgence in the desire for crochet, and judging by its prevalence in this season's collections, from Acne Studios to Anna Sui, the trend is here to stay.

Once seemingly deeply ingrained in the fabric of Coachella's dress code, crochet has taken a turn, having been adopted by lovers of Y2K. It has been translated into a variety of stylish forms, including slip dresses and bucket hats, and as it goes, we're thrilled to report that crochet bags are officially not a step too far, but an integral part of your summer accessory collection.

Hello! Fashion has picked out the 6 best crochet bags to shop right now:

Matching your bag to your surroundings? Yes please. This vibrant sunset-inspired tote by Alanui would go perfectly against the backdrop of a beautiful summer evening.

Beach Break crocheted cotton tote, £655, Alanui

Maje's iconic M bag is available in a gorgeous orange and white floral crochet design, and although it'd look totally at home at Woodstock, it would definitely complement your modern day festival wardrobe too, whether you're hitting up Glasto or Primavera.

Crochet M bag, £299, Maje

This stripy rainbow design by JW Anderson is, quite literally, joy personified. Handcrafted from organic cotton, this bag has a flat base, meaning it's super roomy and able to store all your beach essentials.

Striped crocheted organic cotton tote, £280, JW Anderson

Marco Rambaldi has got it seriously right with this pink and white tassel bag. Pair it with floaty cream wide-leg trousers and the summer is yours for the taking.

Recycled Crochet-design bag, £145, Marco Rambaldi

Bottega is known for its exquisite craftsmanship, and this foldover purple shoulder bag is no exception. We love the coolness of the silver against the dark lilac base colour plus its spherical press-button closure detailing.

Hand-crocheted shoulder bag, £3,320, Bottega Veneta

Colville's bucket bag was made by women in the Wayúu tribe in Colombia using their namesake crocheting style. The geometric pattern is really fun, and would add a cheery splash of brightness to any outfit.

Wayuu crochet-design tote bag, £636, Colville

