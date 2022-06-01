The 7 Best designer wellies to shop now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

No image of wellington boots is more etched in our memory than that of Kate Moss walking arm in arm with Pete Doherty at Glastonbury in 2005, bare legs out and dark navy Hunter wellies on.

The look became so iconic that apparently it saved Hunter from going into administration, thanks to a dramatic sales increase. Today the British heritage brand continues to enjoy the Moss-effect and is popular for festival goers and farmers alike. Fast forward to 2022 and Chanel’s AW22 wellies dominated their runway show during Paris Fashion Week, proof that the rain boot is going no-where this season.

RELATED: Lila and Kate Moss' most stylish moments

Kate Moss in her iconic Hunter wellies

We list the 7 best designer wellies for you to wear this summer:

Hunter

The original wellington boot manufacturer with more than half a century's experience, heritage label Hunter has earned worldwide recognition and a royal warrant for its outerwear and footwear collection. Fusing fashion with function, Hunter presents their vegan waterproof boots which contain no animal-derived products.

Hunter Original Refined tall vegan wellington boots in black gloss, £120.00, ASOS

SHOP NOW

Tod's

Tod's rain boots are designed with the same level of craftsmanship as the label's leather shoes. Made in Italy from waterproof PVC, they have rubber lug soles to prevent you from slipping on wet surfaces and signature pebbled heels. The logo-appliquéd cuffs are wide enough to tuck jeans or pants into.

Logo-appliquéd PVC rain boots, £370, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW







JW Anderson

JW Anderson's rain boots are made from glossed-rubber and embellished with signature oversized chain links across the vamps. They're set on a manageable 1.5 inch block heel and gripped sole for plenty of traction. Walking through puddles has never looked so inviting.

Chain-embellished glossed-rubber rain boots, £355, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW

RELATED: The Chanel AW22 wellies cemented the indie sleaze trend for 2022

Balenciaga

Balenciaga's chunky 'Trooper' rain boots are made from durable rubber that seamlessly transitions from the upper to the sole, creating a sculptural yet minimal design. They have exaggerated squared toes and are gripped for traction. Wear yours with everything from jeans to mini dresses.

Trooper rubber rain boots £550, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW

Gucci

Gucci's rain boots nod to the house's equestrian heritage with their signature polished gold horsebits. They're made from glossy, durable rubber and set on lugged soles with manageable 40mm block heels. Wear yours with tailoring and dresses alike.

Trip horsebit-detailed rubber rain boots, £575, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW



Roger Vivier

Roger Vivier's 'Tempête Viv'' rain boots are embellished with the brand's signature crystal-encrusted buckles to give them a cool, glamorous feel. They've been made in Italy from durable black rubber and rest on 40mm heels that are gripped to ensure stability on slick surfaces.

Tempête Viv' crystal-embellished rubber rain boots, £750, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta's eye-catching 'Puddle' boots are a sure way to brighten up a rainy day. Set on chunky soles, the smooth rubber uppers are made with natural molecules - including ones derived from sugarcane and coffee. Cuff your jeans to keep the glittery finish on show.

Puddle glittered rubber ankle boots, £540, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW