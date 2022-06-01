The 90s celebrity hairstyles that we are still in love with today Kate Moss' fringe will go down in hair-story

Cindy Crawford, Brooke Shields and Jennifer Aniston - what do these three icons all have in common? Answer: exceptional hair, not just now, but also back in the 1990s. Granted, there are some hairstyles that should stay firmly in the past where they belong, but not all 'dos were created equally.

Hello! Fashion looks back on the 90s celebrity hairstyles that we are still head-over-heels for today.

Brooke Shields' bouncy feather cut

Brooke Shields really won the genetic lottery when it comes to hair. Having the best brows in the business wasn't enough for the actress, she even topped the actual hair game in the 1990s. We adore this bouncy feathered look that she wore to the 7th Annual American Cinema Awards in 1990. The event might have honoured Elizabeth Taylor and Gregory Peck for their achievements in film, but we feel that Brooke's hair should have been given its own special award.

Britney Spears' curly bob

The Toxic singer rocked a long curly bob at the 1999 European Music Awards in Dublin. Of course, Britney Spears has had more than her fair share of major hair moments over the years, but it's one of her more low-key styles that has us hooked. With loose blonde tendrils framing her face, she looks picture perfect.

Cindy Crawford's major volume

Signing her 1992 Calendar at B. Dalton in New York City, Cindy Crawford looks fantastic with a seriously bouncy blow dry. Next time we nip the salon for a quick refresh? This is literally exactly what we'll be asking for.

Halle Berry's tufty pixie

We miss Halle Berry's pixie phase more than words can adequately express. But we'll try. The Catwoman actress looks incredible at the 1992 Soap Opera Digest Awards with her cropped hair – plus her bold red lip and statement drop-down earrings? Red carpet perfection.

Jennifer Lopez's bangs

Seeking curtain bangs inspiration? Look no further than Jennifer Lopez's 1998 Grammys hair look. Her undone updo looks chic and yet completely effortless.

Naomi Campbell's super pony

Quite possibly, the inspiration behind the phrase, 'Business in the front, party in the back.' Naomi Campbell's scraped back super pony at Isaac Mizrahi's 1991 spring runway show is to die for – check out that length!

Jennifer Aniston's sleek middle parting

Forget 'The Rachel', we're all about Jennifer Aniston's glossy straight hair at the Fight Club premiere in 1999.

Kate Moss' sweepy fringe

Kate Moss was rocking balayage before we even knew it existed. We love her chilled fringe moment that she wore to her 1995 book launch at The Blue Note in Hoxton Square.

