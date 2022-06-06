The best celebrity airport looks to inspire your next travel outfit These high-flyers have got it very right

Granted, if it there's one occasion which calls for prioritising comfort over style, it may well be the airport. But honestly, think hard: do you really want to do that to yourself? What if you lost all your luggage – or worse, bumped into an ex!

There's really no need to abandon your usual fashion sense and reach for the Crocs, and here's your proof.

Hello! Fashion takes a look at some of our all-time favourite celebrity airport style moments.

Victoria Beckham

We absolutely love Victoria Beckham's geometric printed ensemble that she wore when she touched down at JFK back in 2015. The fashion designer was hardly going to rock up in a pair of tracksuit bottoms, but we are seriously impressed by this lesson in airport elegance. A hint of white lace peeping through her red patterned jacket gives the look some texture alongside a beautifully clean silhouette.

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn does loungewear exactly the way that god intended. Her oversized colour blocked bomber and matching wide-leg trousers look unbelievably chic with a simple black bandeau and some seriously futuristic-looking shades.

Naomie Harris

Frankly, the classic white cami should be thanking actress Naomie Harris for this particular outfit. Arriving at Nice Airport ahead of this year's annual Cannes Film Festival, the Black and Blue star paired the wardrobe staple with mid-waisted straight-leg blue jeans and crisp white pointed flats.

Rihanna

Rihanna gets everything right with her all-white look back in 2019. The Fenty Beauty mogul mastered the art of airport layering, wearing a cream shacket (before they became huge) with a shearling gilet, plus Dior's cult tote bag.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney styled up a dark teal polo neck jumper and tailored grey coat with some 70s-inspired accessories to give her airport outfit a vintage feel. Wearing aviator tinted sunglasses, chunky peach trainers and one of her namesake label's classic fringed bags, the fashion designer looked sharp yet simultaneously effortless.

Cate Blanchett

The bizarre thing is that Cate Blanchett probably rolled out of bed looking like this – anything less than flawless is simply not an option for the actress. We love that her cat-eye sunglasses are slightly rounded, echoing the buttons on her bright white double-breasted blazer.

