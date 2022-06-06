Get the look: Hailey Bieber brought back another insane 90s trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

No you aren’t having a crazy 00’s flash back, it really is Hailey Bieber in baggy cargo trousers.

Once a must have staple for pop-stars worth their lip-sync battle, baggy cargo trousers were spotted on everyone from Britney Spears to Christina Aguilera.

RELATED: Get the look: how to recreate Hailey Bieber's street style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

On instagram Hailey showed off her green cargo trousers from Balenciaga which featured a low waist, and of course multiple pockets as the trousers which were first invented for rough work environments and military activities and can be distinguished by their large utility pockets for carrying tools.

The supermodel donned the outfit for an outing with Justin Bieber to the A-list haunt Cipriani after her husband’s concert at the Barclays Center. She paired them with a white cropped tank top and chunky New Balance Protection Pack trainers, as well as micro-matrix oval sunglasses also from Balenciaga. She coordinated the look with a mint-green leather Saint Laurent le 5 à 7 hobo bag, again in a staple 1990’s silhouette.

RELATED: Justin Bieber's platform Balenciaga Crocs were the real star of the Grammys

Hailey Bieber borrowed from her husband's closet

Hailey has proven that the late 90’s and early 00’s, otherwise known as ‘Y2K’ style is still the defacto era to consider when it comes to picking the perfect outfit. She’s not the only one, cargo trousers have been seen on a host of tastemakers recently from Pernille Teisbaeck to Bella Hadid. The humble cargo pant quietly been having a resurgence in popularity for the past few years, but this low waist option is not just a nod to the trend, it's more like a full blown embrace from Balenciaga.

RELATED: The best celebrity airport looks to inspire your next travel outfit

Hailey showed off more photos of the outfit on her Instagram

According to her instagram story Hailey Bieber actually adopted the look from another fashionista, her very own husband Justin Bieber. “Stole husband's pants this morning,” she wrote in her Instagram Story on June 5th. Although they don’t have the exact same green pair that Hailey Bieber wore, Balenciaga is still selling men’s cargo pants on their website which are available to buy now.

The brand explained that the trousers are “The Black Cotton Ripstop Pulled Cargo Pant is from Balenciaga's Fall 22 The Lost Tape Collection Look 23.”

Pulled cargo pant for men in black, £1,350, Balenciaga

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.