How to style dungarees: here's everything you need to know

Dungarees: has there ever been a more divisive garment? Once solely reserved for farmers and toddlers, so much has changed for the all-in-one style in recent years.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or a more recent adoptee, at first glance dungarees may seem difficult to pull off. (And not just when you're desperate for the loo.)

Getting the colour and cut right is hugely important, as obviously they make up such a large part of an outfit. Baggy off-whites with chunky sandals can be really stylish for summer, but there are some great printed styles out there if you're wanting to stray from traditional blue denim.

Hello! Fashion reveals how to style dungarees now:

Lazy-girl moment

We love how effortless undone dark denim dungarees look layered over a classic crop top. This 70s-inspired silhouette by SLVRLAKE are made from rigid dark blue denim and are finished with visible tan top stitching.

Workwear-inspired jumpsuit, £520, SLVRLAKE

Patterned perfection

We loved the off duty looks as much as the red carpet looks on the Croisette. Spotted last month at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, this green botanical patterned set layered over a lace cami looks super summery with a matching pair of sunglasses.

Kiki Dungaree in Russet Brown Denim, £130, Seventy + Mochi

Sheer blouse with a chunky shoe

Attending the photocall for Marcel! at Cannes, Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher looked radiant in a white pair of dungarees that she styled with a transparent spotted blouse and chunky studded mules.

Keisha denim dungarees, £650, Isabel Marant

Going all out for double denim

Danish model Josephine Skriver made a full commitment, topping off her boyfriend-fit dungarees with another denim accessory. We love this patchwork-style Y2K bucket hat, plus we think it looks amazing with her baby braids.

Loose denim dungarees, £133, Chocoolate

