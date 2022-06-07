Anne Hathaway makes yellow shorts high fashion at Bulgari party in Paris Anne Hathaway made us all want shorts for our next night out

Anne Hathaway gave us all a lesson on high-low dressing, with her canary yellow ensemble which consisted of pyjama-like shorts, and a yellow long shirt with a dramatic train which fanned out behind her by Valentino.

Of course Anne teamed the look with Bulgari jewellery, unsurprising as she is one of the brand’s official ambassadors. The Roman high jewellers, presented 'Bulgari Eden: The Garden of Wonders', a spectacular collection of more than 140 one-of-a-kind jewellery masterpieces and high-end watches celebrating the marvellous gems of nature with boundless creativity and unrivalled mastery, during a two day event in Paris.

Jean-Christophe Babin with Anne Hathaway, Lalisa and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Hosted by the Bulgari Group CEO Jean-Christophe Babin and the Italian Ambassador to France Teresa Castaldo, the unveiling event took place at the Italian Embassy in Paris on June 6. VIP guests, socialites and international press, including Bulgari’s other brand Ambassadors Blackpink’s Lalisa and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, were gathered at the exclusive location for exciting celebrations, During the enchanting gala evening, guests were captivated by a High Jewellery show with the special participation of the long-time friend of the brand Carla Bruni. In a nod to one of the collection’s creative themes, namely the serpent’s entrancing metamorphosis, stunning models such as Blesnya, Faretta, Ashley Radjarame and Greta Hofer paraded on a curvaceous catwalk inspired by Bulgari’s icon of Serpenti.

Anne Hathaway opted for a yellow Valentino ensemble

After the collection’s unveiling, guests enjoyed an exclusive four-hands dinner specially created by French three-starred Chef Yannick Alleno and Italian two-starred Chef Emanuele Scarello for the occasion. Immersed into a lush setting, the authentic 5-Michelin starred gastronomic journey, representing an exceptional encounter between Italian and French culinary traditions, offered an enthralling experience through the wonders of the most luxurious Garden of Eden.

The actress paired her look with dazzling Bulgari jewellery

To everyone’s delight, during the dinner the model and singer Carla Bruni and the Italian singer Mario Biondi, took the stage with their solo musical performances as well as with an enthralling duet. Guests included Tina Kunakey, Vincent Cassel, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Francois Civil and Beatrice Venezi. The party continued with a DJ set by the multi-talented music and style icon Mia Moretti, who had guests dancing until the late hours of the night.