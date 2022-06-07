Mia Regan serves 'bohemian babe' in Marrakech with the most stunning Y2K accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Mia Regan meets Marrakech is the hottest new collab you didn't know you needed in your life.

The 19-year-old model, who is dating Romeo Beckham, has been providing us with some serious style inspiration since she first showed up on our radar, and her current holiday in the 'red city' is making us rethink our entire summer wardrobe.

In a series of snaps posted to her Instagram, where she's known as @mimimoocher, Mia posed in front of a stunning geometric backdrop while sporting a sheer asymmetric mini dress by south London-based label KNWLS.

Her auburn and sage coloured dress, which retails at £2,062, featured an abstract print, a super flattering soft cowl neckline, plus a few whimsical ruffles on one side. The thin tie straps and silk blend fabric gave off a beautiful, floaty effect, with Mia channeling a definite 'bohemian babe' vibe.

Founded by fashion designer Charlotte Knowles and her partner Alexandre Arsenault back in 2017, KNWLS, with its lingerie-inspired silhouettes and mesh fabrics, is a label that many celebrities have looked to recently, including sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Mia showed off her style prowess by seamlessly blending pieces reminiscent of different decades. She finished off her look with 70-style light brown heeled cowboy boots, a tiny black crossbody and an amazing Y2K hair accessory.

The model wore this season's biggest 00s hair trend, a bandana in her hair which perfectly matched the print of her dress. The popular hair accessory was once a style favourite of Victoria Beckham, her boyfriend's mother. Mia styled her dark blonde hair in a messy updo with a long shaggy fringe covering her forehead.

Here's how you can steal Mia's style and shop her dress right now:

Cyclo asymmetric patterned dress, £2,062, KNWLS

