Kendall Jenner wears the cutest Cottagecore summer accessory while focusing on her wellbeing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kendall Jenner is usually known for being a trend-setter rather than a follower, but we're seriously glad that she has jumped on the #cottagecore bandwagon.

The Gen-Z-adored aesthetic, which is huge on TikTok, is inspired by a romanticised version of rural life, and mainly involves peasant blouses, floaty prairie dresses and, naturally, floppy hats.

Although the model has the summer wardrobe of our dreams, she usually goes for edgier pieces, including see-through mesh midis and radical cut-out crop tops.

But we're loving seeing the model's sweeter side come to the fore with the latest addition to her accessory collection – and we're desperate to borrow it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

In a series of photos posted to her Instagram, Kendall made the most of Los Angeles' sunny weather and relaxed beside the pool wearing a cute green and white floral printed sunhat.

MORE: Mia Regan serves 'bohemian babe' in Marrakech with the most stunning Y2K accessory

The adorable hat in question is one of Aussie brand Lack of Color's Holiday Bucket styles, in the shade Ivy Bloom. The wide-brimmed hat is made of 100% cotton canvas and is finished with a secure neck tie that can be fastened under the chin, though Kendall went for the undone poolside look.

Founded in 2011 by Tess Corvaia and Robert Tilbury, the popular label specialises in "pairing traditional shapes with modern uses of colour, texture and quality finishes".

READ: Anne Hathaway makes yellow shorts high fashion at Bulgari party in Paris

In her caption, Kendall revealed to her 240M followers that she has been focusing on her wellbeing over the past couple of days, writing: "I've had some down time these last couple days and sometimes i find it hard to wind down."

The model went on to list the activities that help her "be more present", which include meditation, being with her "animal children", journaling and taking nature walks.

Here's how you can steal Kendall's summer style and shop her bucket hat right now:

Ivy Bloom Holiday Bucket, $129, Lack of Color

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.