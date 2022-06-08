Megan Fox launches the sexiest Boohoo edit so far: here are our favourite pieces Everything you need to see from Megan’s latest collection for Boohoo

Boohoo just released the summer drop of their collection with actress Megan Fox.

This is the second time the global fashion e-retailer has partnered with the actress, who has undergone a style renaissance lately after coupling up with her fashion loving boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan in the satin trench coat from her collection

Indeed Megan Fox and her A-list stylist Maeve Reilly have been trendsetters behind some of the most fashion forward looks this year. The Megan 2.0 collection clearly embodies Megan’s sultry personal style with a key message of female empowerment, “This new collection showcases a gorgeous colour palette fitting for the season. Keeping in theme with the first collection, the styles are incredibly sexy and bold - two things I personally try to embody with my style choices” explained Megan, “Megan Fox 2.0 is a collection that will empower everybody and I’m excited for everyone to rock it in their own way.”

Megan wears the mirror disc mini dress

Shot by photographer, Vijat Mohindra, the new Boohoo x Megan Fox Collection consists of over 40 styles that range from statement colours, including vibrant orange, monochromatic bold suits, baggy boyfriend jeans, sexy cut out dresses, on-trend sparkly mini skirts paired with crisp button down shirts to fashion-forward cargo pants and crop tops. Of course the piece de resistance is the campaign’s featured image, a mirrored disc bralet and matching mini disc dress which we predict will be at the top of everyone festival wishlist. From the collection we have our eyes on the blue co-ord top and trousers set (below) and orange trench coat dress (above).

The co-ord features plisse fabric

The versatile collection can be styled day to night and encompasses something for everyone. The range is also size inclusive ranging from a UK size 6 to UK size 24.

The collection is now available to shop from boohoo.com